Deputy PM works with Kiên Giang authorities on preparations for APEC 2027

KIÊN GIANG – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Monday worked with leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang, which will host the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week, to review the progress and some policies required for infrastructure development in preparation for this international event.

At the meeting in Phú Quốc City, local authorities reported that preparations are well underway, proposing several policy and mechanism-related adjustments to accelerate the implementation of key projects.

Deputy PM Dũng underlined that the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week is a particularly important political and diplomatic event. He described the occasion as both a great honour and a golden opportunity for Phú Quốc to make a breakthrough in development, helping elevate Kiên Giang’s profile and contributing to Việt Nam’s international standing.

He asked Phú Quốc to maximise its potential and advantages, seize every opportunity, make use of central agencies' support and local efforts, and encourage businesses' participation to create momentum for fast and sustainable development.

The official requested Kiên Giang Province to clearly define its development goals and timeline, prioritise infrastructure improvements, and identify key projects that must be completed ahead of APEC 2027. These include upgrades to Phú Quốc International Airport, construction of the APEC Conference Centre, and improvements to water supply and waste treatment systems.

Such efforts must also be aligned with the long-term socio-economic development strategies for both Phú Quốc City and Kiên Giang Province, he stated.

The Deputy PM urged ministries and central agencies to closely coordinate with Kiên Giang to help resolve bottlenecks and ensure smooth project implementation.

Before the meeting, Deputy PM Dũng and other officials inspected several key projects, including Phú Quốc International Airport, the Dương Đông 2 reservoir, Provincial Road DT.975, the An Thới resettlement area, the APEC Boulevard project, and the future APEC Conference Centre in An Thới Ward of Phú Quốc City. — VNS