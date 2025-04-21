PM spouse meets ASEAN women’s group of Hà Nội

BẮC NINH – The spouse of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Lê Thị Bích Trân, on Monday held a meeting with the ASEAN Community Women's Circle of Hà Nội (AWCH) at the Đô Temple historical relic site in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

The event was attended by Vũ Thị Bích Ngọc, spouse of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, honorary chairwoman of the AWCH, along with female ambassadors, spouses of ambassadors, and representatives from ASEAN embassies in Hà Nội.

Trân and delegates offered incense at the main altar and learned about the history of the temple and the altars dedicated to the eight kings of the Lý Dynasty.

After the incense offering ceremony, within the cultural and historical space of the temple, Trân and the participants engaged in unique experiential activities such as making Đông Hồ folk paintings, preparing betel leaves, creating "phu thê" cakes, and enjoying UNESCO-recognised Quan họ (love duet) folk songs.

Vương Quốc Tuấn, Deputy Secretary of the Bắc Ninh Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, expressed his honour to welcome the delegation on the occasion of the festival commemorating the 1,015th anniversary of Emperor Lý Thái Tổ’s coronation.

He said in its development, Bắc Ninh aims to closely link socio-economic goals with preserving and promoting traditional cultural identities. This activity contributes to bringing the province closer to regional and international friends.

Sharing about the AWCH’s, Ngọc highlighted that the group’s overarching goal is to create a bridge connecting women from ASEAN countries and their partner nations.

She said that the group has made significant contributions to promoting the cultural beauty of member countries, showcasing local potential, and organising various charitable activities to support disadvantaged people in Việt Nam.

Akiko Morioka, spouse of the Malaysian ambassador, said that this is her first visit to Bắc Ninh and she appreciates the beauty of this land and its people. These will always be memorable moments, bringing the group members closer together.

Trân praised the activities of the AWCH, especially in 2025, which marks many important celebrations of both ASEAN and Việt Nam. She emphasised the indispensable contributions of women to the development journey of ASEAN and Việt Nam. In the future, she said she hopes to continue working with the group to further promote the uniqueness and diversity of ASEAN cultures.

On this occasion, the lady presented gifts bearing the cultural features of traditional craft villages and the identities of the 54 ethnic groups in Việt Nam to the AWCH members. — VNS