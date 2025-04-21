Party chief praises courage and patriotism of revolutionary veterans

HCM CITY - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has paid tribute to the immense sacrifices made by revolutionary veterans and former soldiers, those who, through courage and patriotism, endured hardship and danger to write the 'golden pages' of Việt Nam’s prolonged resistance struggle.

The country's top leader acknowledged that the revolutionary army's journey formed an epic chapter in Việt Nam’s history of national liberation and defence.

While giving praise to the achievements of the past, the Party chief also used the opportunity to discuss what the future holds for Việt Nam, 50 years after reunification.

He said that an expanded HCM City was expected to become a powerful driving force for growth across the southeastern, southwestern, Central Highlands and south central coastal regions after the administrative unit merger.

The vision for the city is to evolve into an international mega-urban hub, one that not only leads but also forges a comprehensive development alliance with neighbouring provinces, according to the Party leader.

In the new dynamic, southern provinces will not merely accompany HCM City’s growth but act as strategic partners, co-creating a shared economic, cultural and social space.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm made the statement during a meeting on Monday in HCM City with veteran revolutionaries, people who contributed to the revolutions and exemplary policy beneficiary families from the southern region.

The gathering marked the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Lâm said the expansion of HCM City would allow it to serve as a nucleus and catalyst for the comprehensive development of the broader southeastern and southwestern regions, with ripple effects extending to the Central Highlands and south central coast.

The city’s development would be inextricably linked with and mutually reinforced by the growth of surrounding provinces.

HCM City would build strong regional linkages, maximising complementary advantages and constructing a cohesive inter-regional socio-economic and cultural space. It aims to create a new growth centre of regional and international significance.

“To make HCM City truly worthy of its golden name, its Party organisation, administration and people must work harder, faster and more decisively,” Lâm said.

He stressed the need for greater unity and resolve within the city’s leadership and community, along with heightened political will and creativity.

The city must be proactive in seizing opportunities, overcoming challenges and maintaining political and social stability.

High-quality, sustainable development that outpaces national averages is the goal.

Additionally, he called for the building of a healthy cultural environment and continuous improvements in citizens’ material and spiritual well-being, alongside solid national defence and security capabilities.

HCM City would be transformed into a modern and civilised metropolis, one with special administrative status, leading the country’s industrialisation and modernisation efforts, and increasingly contributing to national and regional advancement, he said.

Under the new development landscape, localities would supplement and support one another, advancing in unison.

The expanded HCM City would not only encompass its current boundaries, along with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, but also strengthen ties with a wider set of provinces, including Đồng Nai, Tây Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, Cần Thơ and An Giang.

This integration aimed to redesign the regional development strategy, unlocking the unique advantages of each locality to form a cohesive whole greater than the sum of its parts.

A revitalised HCM City could only succeed if the surrounding region develops in tandem and that region, in turn, would flourish with the city at the helm, fostering collaboration and shared advancement.

Lâm added that following the administrative restructuring, the number of provinces and municipalities in southern Việt Nam would be reduced from 22 to just 9.

The consolidation was intended to create diverse development spaces geographically, economically and culturally while fully harnessing Việt Nam’s maritime landscape to interlink highlands, lowlands and coastal areas.

The goal was to stimulate mutual growth while preserving regional and local cultural identities.

Honouring a legacy of sacrifice

Also at the meeting, Lâm paid tribute to the individuals, he said, who gave rise to the proud 'Vietnamese image' on the world stage.

In the face of adversity during wartime, they overcame loss and suffering to contribute to Việt Nam’s revolutionary victory.

Many laid down their lives across the country’s battlefields, from the northern mountains to the southern plains, from high mountains to vast seas, and from the Central Highlands to coastal plains.

Some returned with physical and emotional scars, while others continued to serve quietly during peacetime in roles spanning social work, rural development, economic advancement and the education of future generations.

To honour their legacy, the Party and State built the Việt Nam Military History Museum, which houses hundreds of thousands of artefacts chronicling the formation, struggles and victories of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Additionally, the Politburo has approved the construction of a Museum of the History of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which is set to be inaugurated in 2030 to mark the Party’s 100th founding anniversary.

In a spirit of national pride and unity, and as the country prepares to mark the golden jubilee of reunification and other major events in 2025, the meeting offered a space for veteran cadres and contributors to share heartfelt insights to further the revolutionary cause of the Party and people and to help shape the future of the communities in which they reside.— VNS