President Lương Cường to pay two-day state visit to Laos

April 21, 2025 - 14:45
President Lương Cường. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường will pay a state visit to Laos during April 24-25, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Việt Nam and Laos are close neighbours, with the two cultures sharing many similarities, and have enjoyed a longstanding, friendly relationship throughout their shared history of nation-building and defence.

Since the leadership of the Indochinese Communist Party—later the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party—their bond has grown stronger and reached new heights, becoming a critically important factor in ensuring the success of each country’s revolution.

Việt Nam and Laos officially established diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962. This was a landmark event that opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. On July 18, 1977, the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Despite many changes in the regional and global landscape, and the intertwined opportunities and challenges, the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the Lao people have consistently prioritised strengthening cooperation across all fields. This cooperation has deepened in substance, become increasingly flexible in mechanism and method, and yielded more effective local-level partnerships—bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both nations — VNS

