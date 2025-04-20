HCM City scientific seminar recalls 1975 Great Spring Victory

HCM CITY — A national scientific seminar looking back on the Great Spring Victory 1975 and charting Việt Nam’s path toward a new era of development was held in HCM City on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Public Security, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, and the municipal Party Committee.

In his opening remarks, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang underscored the monumental significance of the 1975 Spring Offensive. He vividly recalled how, under the leadership of the Politburo and the command of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, the nation’s armed forces and people achieved a historic triumph. This victory, he asserted, was not merely a military feat but a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people and their unwavering commitment to national reunification and peace.

“This was the greatest victory in our nation’s liberation struggle under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam,” he said. “It is a shining, heroic chapter in Việt Nam’s millennia-long history of national construction and defence”.

The victory showcased the Party’s visionary strategy, the effectiveness of the people’s war doctrine, and the deep-rooted patriotism driving Việt Nam’s quest for unity, Giang noted. Its lessons have continued to inspire future generations to innovate and contribute to national development and defence.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên said the municipal Party Organisation, administration and people profoundly appreciated the significance, historical stature and sacred value of peace and reunification. They are forever grateful to the generations of predecessors who sacrificed their lives to write an immortal heroic epic.

The city is on the cusp of a transformative phase, driven by strategic decisions from the Party Central Committee, he said, adding that it is poised to become a smart, modern, and globally integrated hub committed to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, underscored the enduring pride and strength derived from the 1975 victory. The resilience and determination of the army and people remain a powerful tradition, propelling Việt Nam into a new era of development, he said.

The seminar featured 120 scholarly papers and key presentations that deepened understanding of the Party’s strategic leadership with President Hồ Chí Minh at the helm, stressing that the 1975 victory was not only a military triumph, but also the embodiment of the Vietnamese strength in the Hồ Chí Minh era.

Scholars explored the unique military strategies of the anti-US resistance war and drew practical lessons for Việt Nam’s ongoing efforts to build a modern, socialist nation. — VNS