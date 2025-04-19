Việt Nam, EU strengthen judicial cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam Lê Minh Trí hosted a reception for EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier in Hà Nội on April 18, during which he praised the diplomat for helping enhance the capacity of Việt Nam’s judicial institutions.

At the event, Trí thanked the ambassador for his bridging role and acknowledged that the Supreme People’s Court has benefited from the EU Justice and Legal Empowerment Programme in Việt Nam (EU JULE), including law research and making initiatives like the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court, family and juvenile courts, and the development of a code of conduct for judges.

Briefing the guest on recent achievements and key priorities of Việt Nam's court system, Trí said that the Supreme People's Court is implementing organisational restructuring to ensure a streamlined, efficient, and effective judicial apparatus while executing a digital transformation plan across the court system.

The Chief Justice expressed his confidence that building upon the results of the EU JULE project’s Phase 1 (2018–2024), the EU’s support in the next phase will help address challenges in strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of Việt Nam's legal and judicial institutions, developing a rule-of-law socialist State of Việt Nam, and improving legal and judicial services for citizens.

He also laid stress on the robust Việt Nam – EU relations over the past years, flourishing in the areas of political – diplomatic affairs, defence – security, science – technology, cybersecurity, education – training, climate change response, and legal and judicial matters.

The EU diplomat, for his part, stated that over the past three decades, the EU has actively supported Việt Nam's sustainable development, affirming that with their flourishing relationship, Việt Nam has become the EU's leading trade partner in ASEAN.

He held that through the EU JULE project, the Supreme People's Court will be able to strengthen its judicial capacity, noting a robust judicial system serves as a powerful instrument for national development while creating positive impacts for European businesses and investors in Việt Nam.

The EU Ambassador voiced his expectation for continued effective cooperation in the coming years. — VNS