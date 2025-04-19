Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, EU strengthen judicial cooperation

April 19, 2025 - 20:08
Việt Nam’s Chief Justice met with the EU Ambassador in Hà Nội to discuss ongoing judicial cooperation and reforms.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam Lê Minh Trí (right) meets with EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam Lê Minh Trí hosted a reception for EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier in Hà Nội on April 18, during which he praised the diplomat for helping enhance the capacity of Việt Nam’s judicial institutions.

At the event, Trí thanked the ambassador for his bridging role and acknowledged that the Supreme People’s Court has benefited from the EU Justice and Legal Empowerment Programme in Việt Nam (EU JULE), including law research and making initiatives like the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court, family and juvenile courts, and the development of a code of conduct for judges.

Briefing the guest on recent achievements and key priorities of Việt Nam's court system, Trí said that the Supreme People's Court is implementing organisational restructuring to ensure a streamlined, efficient, and effective judicial apparatus while executing a digital transformation plan across the court system.

The Chief Justice expressed his confidence that building upon the results of the EU JULE project’s Phase 1 (2018–2024), the EU’s support in the next phase will help address challenges in strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of Việt Nam's legal and judicial institutions, developing a rule-of-law socialist State of Việt Nam, and improving legal and judicial services for citizens.

He also laid stress on the robust Việt Nam – EU relations over the past years, flourishing in the areas of political – diplomatic affairs, defence – security, science – technology, cybersecurity, education – training, climate change response, and legal and judicial matters.

The EU diplomat, for his part, stated that over the past three decades, the EU has actively supported Việt Nam's sustainable development, affirming that with their flourishing relationship, Việt Nam has become the EU's leading trade partner in ASEAN.

He held that through the EU JULE project, the Supreme People's Court will be able to strengthen its judicial capacity, noting a robust judicial system serves as a powerful instrument for national development while creating positive impacts for European businesses and investors in Việt Nam.

The EU Ambassador voiced his expectation for continued effective cooperation in the coming years. — VNS

Politics & Law

Apparatus streamlining to create greater space for development: NA leader

At a voter meeting in Hậu Giang on April 18, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted the upcoming ninth session of the 15th legislature as pivotal, with a focus on amending the 2013 Constitution to restructure the administrative system—reducing provinces to 34 and communes by up to 70 per cent—to improve governance and development efficiency.
Politics & Law

Deputy FM receives US Senior Official for East Asia and Pacific Affairs

During a meeting in Hà Nội on April 18, Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt and US official Sean Kotaro O’Neill discussed strengthening the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Việt Nam raising concerns over US tariffs and both sides pledging to enhance cooperation across trade, technology, and regional forums ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam – China friendship youth meeting concludes

The event ran from April 12 to 18 as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China (January 18) and took place on the occasion of the state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

