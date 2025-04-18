Việt Nam boosts cultural, educational ties with Brunei

HÀ NỘI – A Việt Nam–Brunei friendship concert was held in Bandar Seri Begawan on April 4, aiming to promote friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei and Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), the event also marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Trần Anh Vũ highlighted the historical significance of the national reunification and sharing Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements over the past five decades.

He emphasised that Việt Nam is entering a new era of development for prosperity and deeper international integration, with a strong commitment to global peace, cooperation, and progress.

The diplomat praised the growing Việt Nam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership, noting that two-way trade surpassed US$650 million in 2024, more than double the figure in 2023.

He also commended the success of the Vietnamese language programme at UBD, which has attracted hundreds of Bruneian students and become a key feature of bilateral educational and cultural cooperation.

He acknowledged the active role of the Vietnamese community and businesses in promoting Việt Nam’s image in Brunei and expressed confidence in their continued contributions to future cooperation.

UBD Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hazri bin Kifle stressed the importance of education and cultural-linguistic understanding in today’s multicultural world.

He affirmed UBD’s commitment to the Vietnamese language programme, launched in 2022, as a means of enhancing cultural exchange and appreciation among Bruneian students. UBD has welcomed several high-level Vietnamese delegations, including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in February 2023, who met with students studying Vietnamese at the university.

The concert featured high-quality performances by Vietnamese and Bruneian artists. Vietnamese violinist Trịnh Minh Hiền, pianist Mỹ Dung, and opera singer Nguyễn Khắc Hòa performed renowned pieces, receiving warm applause from the Bruneian audience. A joint performance of The Lasting Friendship by artists from both countries served as a musical tribute to the enduring Việt Nam–Brunei partnership.

On the occassion, Việt Nam's Hải Dương Petroleum and Marine Corporation (HADUCO) announced its sponsorships for top Bruneian students learning Vietnamese to join exchange activities in Việt Nam, and donated to Pusat Ehsan, a local nonprofit aiding disadvantaged groups. VNS