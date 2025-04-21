Party chief attends grand art performance celebrating national reunification

HCM City – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended a grand art performance programme held in HCM City in the evening of April 20 as part of nationwide celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event, directed by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, was broadcast live on Vietnam Television's VTV1 channel and relayed across various television channels.

As a highlight of the commemorative activities, it vividly retraced the nation’s proud and heroic history, celebrating the monumental victory of the 1975 Spring Offensive, while highlighting the leadership role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and late President Hồ Chí Minh, the indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people and armed forces, as well as the iconic image of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers” in the historic Hò Chí Minh campaign. The event sought to inspire patriotism, national pride, and an aspiration for national development in the new era.

Performances unfolded across three acts, with the first demonstrating the years of division and the shared national efforts during wartime and the second capturing the spirit of solidarity and innovation in building a prosperous, socialist Việt Nam in peacetime. The third act put on stage songs expressing the nation's ambition in a new era.

The artistic spectacle featured a blend of music, dance, theatre, and large-scale live-action scenes, brought to life by over 1,000 performers. Participating artists hailed from military art troupes across Military regions 1, 2, 5, 7, 9, the border guard, and the air defence – air force command.

Among the prominent performers were People’s Artist Thanh Thuý, and renowned singers such as Cẩm Vân, Tùng Dương, Vũ Thắng Lợi and Đỗ Tố Hoa. VNA/VNS