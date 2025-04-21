Top legislator of Việt Nam receives Lao NA Vice President

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Vice President of the Lao NA Suvon Luongbunmi, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Lao official, Mẫn emphasised the significance of this visit in deepening the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries. He spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between the two vice chairpersons of the Vietnamese and Lao parliaments, along with the Lao NA delegation's supervision of the construction of community clusters in Sơn La and Điện Biên provinces of Việt Nam.

The top legislator of Việt Nam praised Laos for reorganising its administrative apparatus at the central level and establishing communal-level administrations to streamline the administrative management apparatus and meet the country's development demand.

He expressed his belief that that under the wise and timely leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the effective supervision by the NA, and the decisive direction of the Government, Laos will overcome all difficulties, reap successes in implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress, and successfully organise Party congresses at all levels in the run up to the 12th National Party Congress in 2026.

He expressed his delight at the flourishing special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, including the close and effective collaboration between the two NAs.

He asked both the NAs to continue close coordination to effectively monitor the implementation of high-level agreements, increase delegation exchanges, share information and experiences in streamlining the parliamentary apparatus and legislative activities, organise joint supervision and survey delegations, and urge the two countries' Governments, ministries, localities, and enterprises to fruitfully carry out the Việt Nam – Laos joint statement.

The Chairman suggested strengthening cooperation between the two NAs' committees in exchanging information, experiences, and expertise in legislation, supervision, and making of decisions about major national issues. He also emphasised boosting cooperation between localities, especially those sharing the borderline.

For his part, Vice President of the Lao NA Suvon Luongbunmi congratulated Việt Nam on its significant achievements, saying he believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people will achieve new and greater successes in the Đổi mới (renewal) process and successfully fulfil the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress.

Voicing his delight at the development of the special Laos – Việt Nam relationship, he expressed gratitude for the substantial and effective support that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam have provided for Laos throughout history.

He highlighted the positive results of the cooperation between the two NAs and appreciated Mẫn's opinions about promoting closer and more effective cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The visiting official pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese NA in monitoring the realisation of the signed agreements, especially Việt Nam's investment projects in Laos.

On the same day, NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương held a discussion with his Lao counterpart Suvon Luongbunmi.

The two sides exchanged information about their respective countries' situations and activities of the NAs, applauding the recent progress of parliamentary ties, both within bilateral cooperation mechanisms and at regional and international parliamentary forums. They vowed to increase consultation and coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

They also shared experiences in parliamentary activities, particularly in overseeing the implementation of high-level agreements, including socio-economic and infrastructure development projects, thereby helping maintain security and stability in border areas and promote locality-to-locality cooperation between the two countries.

The Lao delegation also had meetings with Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng, and some leaders of Vietnamese NA agencies to discuss the re-arrangement and streamlining of NA agencies' apparatus to enhance the capacity and efficiency of their operations.

From April 22 to 25, the Lao delegation will visit Sơn La and Điện Biên provinces. — VNS