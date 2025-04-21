Party leader meets with veterans engaging in Hồ Chí Minh Campaign 50 years ago

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, held a meeting in HCM City in Monday with a delegation of heroes and veterans from various forces directly taking part in the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in 1975, which led to the liberation of the south and national reunification, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of this historic victory (April 30, 1975-2025).

The delegation included generals, heroes of the People’s Armed forces, intelligence officers, Sài Gòn special forces, guerrillas, former youth volunteers, and wartime logistics personnel.

Extending his regards and best wishes to all the delegates present, the Party chief emphasised that the April 30, 1975 victory was not only a triumph of unwavering determination and the great solidarity of the Vietnamese people under the Party’s leadership, but also a symbol of aspiration for national independence, freedom, and peace.

This success was built on the immense sacrifice of millions of soldiers and civilians across the nation, he said, stressing that today and future generations must always treasure and honour the contributions of those who fought and fell for the country’s reunification.

Reflecting on the past five decades, General Secretary Lâm highlighted the nation’s growing pride in its hard-earned peace and prosperity. The historic victory laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s steady advance towards socialism and reaffirmed the people's trust in the Party's leadership and the nation's historical mission, he stated.

He outlined key strategic directions for national defence and the People's Army, underlining that amidst rapid and unpredictable global and regional changes, it is crucial to maintain vigilance, decisiveness and calm in addressing geopolitical and geo-economic challenges.

He also stressed the mission of the People's Army and People’s Public Security in improving their capacity, while acting as a fighting force, a working force, and a production force contributing to economic development, and ensuring the protection of the Fatherland early and from afar.

The Party chief briefed participants on the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of National Defence in streamlining local military organisations, ensuring they are lean yet powerful, meeting demands in the new situation.

He underscored the Party’s absolute leadership over the military and the importance of involving the entire political system in restructuring efforts. Building a compact, efficient and powerful military is essential for dealing with future challenges, including winning wars in all forms and protecting national interests.

Lâm said the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence have been proactive in implementing the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee's 8th plenum on the national defence strategy. The military continues to play a key role in national defence, disaster response, rescue operations, and development of strategic regions, particularly remote, border and island areas. It is also actively contributing to new-style rural development and sustainable poverty reduction, he noted.

He pointed to the need for innovation in building a politically strong army and expanding effective international integration and defence diplomacy, including the continued active engagement in UN peacekeeping operations and other international missions to enhance its global standing.

He reminded the Central Military Commission to pay special attention to leading the building of a clean, strong and exemplary military Party Organisation, and preparing for the Party congresses at all levels and the 12th Congress of the Military Party Organisation.

For the People's Public Security force, he noted that since its restructuring in 2018, it has become more streamlined and efficient. The Ministry of Public Security has eliminated the district-level forces, taken on new responsibilities, and deployed officers to communes - a policy widely supported by the public. In addition to ensuring political security and public order, the public security force has made strategic contributions to national development and safeguarding the daily lives of all citizens. — VNS