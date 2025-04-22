Vietnamese, Chinese front organisations promote exchanges

BEIJING — The third friendship exchange between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, as well as among the VFF and CPPCC agencies of border provinces and autonomous regions of the two countries officially kicked off in Nanning City, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the event themed, “Joining hands to promote friendship", CPPCC Vice Chairwoman Xian Hui emphasised the deep-rooted ties between the two neighboring countries.

She highlighted the development of the bilateral relations, noting that over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the profound friendship of both comradeship and brotherhood between Việt Nam and China, which was personally cultivated and diligently nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, Chairman Mao Zedong, and other leaders of the two nations, has only grown stronger over time and stands today as a precious asset of the two peoples.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and States, the relationship between Việt Nam and China has continued to flourish, she said, noting that during the recent state visit to Việt Nam by Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, the two sides’ leaders outlined key directions for the future development of the bilateral ties.

Xian underlined the importance of the friendship exchange between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC, saying that it plays a vital role in fostering the friendship between China and Việt Nam. She stressed that cooperative activities between the two sides contribute significantly to strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and Vietnamese people, and enrich the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

According to Xian, in recent years, the border provinces of the two countries have actively promoted friendship exchanges, with cultural interactions becoming increasingly diverse and economic cooperation growing ever closer. She hoped that this exchange would create opportunities for both sides to share experiences, promote cooperation across all fields, and continue deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, towards further advancing the building of a China–Việt Nam Community with a Shared Future, which holds strategic significance.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Việt Nam and China, stating that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam are positive about the significant successes of the Chinese top leader’s recent visit to Việt Nam, which resulted in many important strategic perceptions, marking a new era of development for the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a China–Việt Nam Community with a Shared Future.

Hà affirmed that, given their important roles and responsibilities, the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC will do their best to nurture bilateral ties jointly and actively contribute to effectively implementing the high-level common perceptions with the highest political determination and strongest actions.

The friendship exchange serves as an opportunity for the two countries not only to build on and connect their shared traditions but also to foster cooperation toward the future in a spirit of solidarity, friendship, and mutual development, she went on.

Reviewing recent exchange and cooperation activities between Guangxi and Vietnam’s seven border provinces – Lạng Sơn, Quảng Ninh, Lào Cai, Điện Biên, Cao Bằng, Hà Giang and Lai Châu – Sun Daiwei, Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPPCC, noted that under the leadership of the two Parties and States, ties between Guangxi and the Vietnamese provinces have grown. The increased connection is happening through spring festival meetings, the establishment of international twin-city partnerships, cross-border tourism cooperation, and cultural and sports exchange programmes between the people of the two countries.

On Monday, as part of her working visit to Guangxi, Hà met with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The same day, the Vietnamese official held talks with Xian, during which the Chinese official noted that China and Việt Nam share broad prospects for cooperation, with ample opportunities for exchange and collaboration across various fields.

For her part, Hà stated that the Party and State of Việt Nam, along with senior leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, consistently attach great importance to relations with China, considering it a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy. She affirmed that the VFF will continue fostering both traditional and people-to-people ties, while actively engaging in exchanges and learning from the experience of the CPPCC

She expressed her belief that the relationship between the two organisations will continue to grow stronger, contributing to the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two nations, and promoting the building of a Việt Nam–China Community with a Shared Future. — VNA/VNS