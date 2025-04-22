Vietnamese flags flying over HCM City as military helicopters rehearse for grand parade

HCM CITY — The skies over Hồ Chí Minh City were adorned this morning with the vibrant red of the national flag and the flag of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, as a formation of 10 helicopters from the Air Defence – Air Force Service conducted a rehearsal flight.

The rehearsal is in preparation for the upcoming military parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) set in downtown Hồ Chí Minh City.

The helicopter squadron, comprising Mi-171, Mi-8, and Mi-17 models, took off from Biên Hoà Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai and proceeded directly towards Hồ Chí Minh City's centre in a 3-4-3 formation.

Each helicopter carried a flag measuring approximately 20sq.m, and equipped with a 120 kg counterweight at the bottom of the hoisting cable to ensure the flag remained taut during flight.

In addition to the helicopter formation, the rehearsal also featured Su-30MK fighter jets and versatile Yak-130 training aircraft. Their skilful aerial manoeuvres has drawn great public attention, creating an atmosphere of excitement and eager anticipation for the nation’s major celebration. — VNS