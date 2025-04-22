Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese flags flying over HCM City as military helicopters rehearse for grand parade

April 22, 2025 - 17:08
The helicopter squadron, comprising Mi-171, Mi-8, and Mi-17 models, took off from Biên Hoà Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai and proceeded directly towards Hồ Chí Minh City's centre in a 3-4-3 formation.
The military helicopter formation flying over HCM City skyline, with one of HCM City's symbol, the Landmark 81 building, noticeable in the background. — Photo from Baotintuc.vn/VNA

HCM CITY — The skies over Hồ Chí Minh City were adorned this morning with the vibrant red of the national flag and the flag of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, as a formation of 10 helicopters from the Air Defence – Air Force Service conducted a rehearsal flight.

The rehearsal is in preparation for the upcoming military parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) set in downtown Hồ Chí Minh City.

The helicopter squadron, comprising Mi-171, Mi-8, and Mi-17 models, took off from Biên Hoà Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai and proceeded directly towards Hồ Chí Minh City's centre in a 3-4-3 formation.

The helicopters seen flying past the Bitexco Financial Tower in Hồ Chí Minh City's District 1. — Photo from Baotintuc.vn/VNA

Each helicopter carried a flag measuring approximately 20sq.m, and equipped with a 120 kg counterweight at the bottom of the hoisting cable to ensure the flag remained taut during flight. 

The helicopters took off from Biên Hoà military airport in Đồng Nai Province. — Photo from Baotintuc.vn/VNA
The pilots need to pay attention to maintain the helicopter formation during flight. — Photo from Baotintuc.vn/VNA

In addition to the helicopter formation, the rehearsal also featured Su-30MK fighter jets and versatile Yak-130 training aircraft. Their skilful aerial manoeuvres has drawn great public attention, creating an atmosphere of excitement and eager anticipation for the nation’s major celebration. — VNS

A helicopter in flight carrying Vietnamese flag. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh
The helicopter formation heads towards Hồ Chí Minh City's centre. — Photo from Baotintuc.vn/VNA
Su-30MK2 over the Hồ Chí Minh City's skies. — Photo from Baotintuc.vn/VNA
Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day April 30

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom