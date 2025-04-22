Việt Nam treasures long-standing ties with Azerbaijan: Vice President

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always values the traditional friendship with Azerbaijan, which has been cultivated by generations of leaders from both countries, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân stressed while hosting a reception for Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

At the event, Xuân recalled the pivotal visit to Việt Nam by late President Heydar Aliyev in 1983, when he served as First Deputy Chairman of the Soviet Union Council of Ministers, as well as the official visit by President Ilham Aliyev in 2014.

She stated that the Vietnamese State and people always treasure Azerbaijan's precious assistance in the national defence and development efforts, particularly in human resources training.

Expressing her delight at the steadily advancing relations between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan, she affirmed the determination to continue deepening bilateral ties and promoting substantive cooperation across multiple sectors, commensurate with the excellent traditional friendship and potential of both nations.

Xuân commended the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its contributions to bilateral relations through numerous cultural and educational support projects in Việt Nam.

She expressed her confidence that the foundation, with its established influence and prestige, will continue serving as a bridge to bolster cooperation between the two countries in the coming time, including in the preservation of cultural values, healthcare for the public, education, environmental protection, and charitable activities.

In response, Aliyeva underlined the strong time-tested relationship between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan despite geographical distance, stating that the two countries boast significant collaborative potential across various fields.

She affirmed the foundation's commitment to promoting humanistic and cultural values as a sustainable cornerstone for enhancing understanding and connections between nations.

She said she hopes to accompany Việt Nam in specific initiatives, helping strengthen the traditional friendship and expand cooperation with Vietnamese organisations, particularly in advancing environmental initiatives, education, and culture.

She also spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government's attention to training of human resources and care for persons with disabilities as she witnessed when visiting some educational and nursing establishments for the disabled in the country.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, established in 2004, is headed by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. It aims to study the rich legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, as well as develop and implement various programmes and projects in such fields as science, culture, healthcare, sport, environment, among others. — VNA/VNS