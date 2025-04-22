Tank-Armoured Corps must truly be strong attack force: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, requested the Tank-Armoured Corps of the Ministry of National Defence to continue enhancing its quality and combat strength toward the goal of building an elite, streamlined and strong unit, truly becoming a strong attack force of the ground forces of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

At a working session with officers of the corps on Tuesday on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the Party leader highlighted the important role played by the unit in implementing the tasks, while praising its efforts to obtain significant achievements in recent years.

He directed the force to remain steadfast in pursuing its goals and missions, in line with the current trends of the times, in order to firmly safeguard the nation.

The Party chief emphasised that the task of protecting the nation as the current context presents new challenges. Therefore, the military must be built to make it streamlined, strong, revolutionary, disciplined, elite, and modern, with sufficient strength to become the cornerstone in the effort to strengthen national defence and protect the country.

He requested the Tank-Armoured Corps to work closely with the entire military, maintain continuous combat readiness, and truly embody revolutionary, disciplined, elite, and modern qualities, in order to ensure the excellent completion of all assigned tasks, both regular and unforeseen.

Lam emphasised the requirement to focus on improving the quality of training, overall strength, and combat readiness; prioritising systematic and in-depth modern training, with a focus on practical exercises. He also called for enhanced field training, night training, and training in new terrains, in accordance with missions, objectives, areas, and operational plans.

He urged the research and application of information technology and digital transformation in training, combat operations, and military management; the establishment of databases for managing and directing training and combat operations; and the streamlining of the organisational structure to make it truly lean, efficient, and strong, in line with the military strategy and equipment.

Attention must be paid to building and enhancing the comprehensive leadership capacity and combat effectiveness of the Party organisations within the Tank-Armoured Corps Party Organisation; and at the same time, effectively implementing the study and following of President Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality and style, he stressed. — VNS