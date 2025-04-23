Vietnamese consulate confirms no Vietnamese among victims in India terror attack

HÀ NỘI — The Consular section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India confirmed on Wednesday that the two foreign tourists killed in a terrorist attack in northern India were not Vietnamese nationals.

The clarification came in response to local media reports stating that two foreign tourists were among the 28 people killed in the attack on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, located in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region.

Upon learning of the reports, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) contacted the Consular section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, which verified that the two victims were not Vietnamese citizens.

The VNA correspondent in New Delhi also checked with various Vietnamese community networks in India, including the official social media channels of the Vietnamese Association in India and other Vietnamese groups, but found no information suggesting that any Vietnamese nationals were among the victims or injured in the attack.

According to local sources, the attack resulted in at least 26 fatalities and left 20 others injured.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the assault as “much larger than anything we’ve directed at civilians in recent years”, and said that the final death toll was still being verified.

On the same day, US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently visiting India with his family from April 21 to 24, condemned the brutal attack. He posted on X: “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India."

In a show of solidarity with India, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever."

President Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to strengthening its cooperation with India in the global fight against terrorism.

“We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.

At least 26 people were killed, mostly tourists, and 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam Town. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group. — VNS