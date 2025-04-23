Vietnamese State President’s visit to Laos continues nurturing bilateral friendship: Lao diplomat

HÀ NỘI — The state visit to Laos by Vietnamese State President Lương Cường on April 24-25 is a continuation of the great friendship and special solidarity between the two Parties, States, and peoples, helping further enrich and nurture the affection and closeness between the high-level leaders of both countries, according to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh.

This time, the two sides will review their cooperation based on the contents of the Minutes of the 2024 meeting between the Politburos of Laos and Việt Nam, as well as the cooperation between the two governments, Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh talked to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.

Despite the continued rapid, complex, and unpredictable developments in the regional and global situations, under the leadership of the two Parties, the Governments, the National Assemblies, the Lao Front for National Construction and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, and local authorities of both countries have coordinated closely and actively implemented cooperation agreements, treaties, and plans, achieving concrete results across all areas of collaboration.

Regarding bilateral economic collaboration, the diplomat said that this relationship has been continuously expanding and accomplishing many successes. The two countries have implemented cooperation projects on infrastructure, joint investment and border trade, which are important foundations for their economic development.

In the coming time, Laos and Việt Nam should continue strengthening infrastructure connectivity, such as roads, railways, and digital infrastructure, to facilitate the movement of goods and people.

Attention should be paid to expanding joint investments through the organisation of transport services, integrated goods production, and the promotion of international cooperation between small- and medium-sized enterprises from both sides.

It is also essential to share administrative and technical expertise to enhance the capacity of the private sector and economic officials, and promote efficient and transparent cross-border trade by removing restrictions and improving import-export procedures, she stressed.

Regarding Việt Nam’s Great Victory on April 30, 1975, the diplomat said that it was a world-shaking triumph and a historic turning point not only for the Vietnamese people but also of great significance to the revolutions in Laos, Cambodia, and the global revolutionary movement. It contributed to advancing the global struggle of people around the world for national independence, peace, democracy, and social progress, helping defeat neo-colonialism in Indochina and across the globe.

Laos and Việt Nam formed a special combat alliance rooted in their profound solidarity. With deep affection, the Party, State, and people of Laos gave their wholehearted support and created all favourable conditions for Việt Nam to open the “Hồ Chí Minh Trail” through Lao territory, enabling the effort to "cut through the Trường Sơn range to save the nation" and ultimately achieve Việt Nam's complete liberation of South and national reunification.

The victory achieved by the Vietnamese army and people was a tremendous source of encouragement and motivation for the people of Laos in their efforts to protect and develop their country. The Party, State, and people of Laos consider this achievement and victory as their own, seeing it as a shared success in the common struggle for freedom and progress, affirmed the ambassador. — VNS