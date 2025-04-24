PM attends virtual summit on climate action

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính late Wednesday attended a virtual summit on climate action at the invitation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as leader of a country at the forefront of implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The event was also attended by 16 heads of State and Government and chairs of regional organisations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European Union, the African Union, the Alliance of Small Island States, and the Caribbean Community.

Speaking at the summit, PM Chính said that climate change has become a harsh reality, seriously and deeply affecting every country and every resident, yet climate actions are still far from the goals of the Paris Agreement, especially in terms of climate finance and commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To effectively deal with these challenges, he highlighted the need for a new global-scale, comprehensive and inclusive mindset and approach; and for higher determination, stronger efforts, and more drastic actions, with breakthrough solutions and more effective implementation.

The PM called on all countries to unite and cooperate, uphold multilateralism, ensure fairness and justice, and join hands in action through concrete, practical, and feasible cooperation mechanisms to unlock and mobilise resources for climate change response and sustainable development.

Emphasising that Việt Nam considers climate change response a top priority, Chính said green transition is an inevitable trend, a strategic choice, a breakthrough driver, and a top priority.

People should be at the centre of this process to promote rapid and sustainable development in the coming period, he said, stressing environmental protection must not be sacrificed for mere economic growth.

Việt Nam is urgently implementing climate actions in a harmonious and comprehensive manner, with clear roadmaps and plans in place, according to the leader.

The country is also making constant efforts to consolidate institutions, mechanisms, policies, and the legal framework needed for green transition, he continued, citing national and master energy plans, along with development strategies and plans for key sectors, relevant documents, and initiatives to support vulnerable areas and communities affected by climate change.

PM Chính underscored that despite its status as a developing country with a transitioning economy and limited resources, Việt Nam has made significant headway in green development. The country now stands out as a regional leader in renewable energy in ASEAN, a positive example in promoting sustainable agriculture, and an active, responsible member of multilateral mechanisms and global initiatives on green growth and energy transition.

Reiterating Việt Nam's steadfast commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and upholding the country’s guiding spirit of being “ready to participate, ready to cooperate, and ready to lead,” the PM reaffirmed that Việt Nam will continue to serve as a trusted partner and a responsible member of the international community in advancing green and sustainable development.

He urged international partners to provide financial support, share advanced technologies, and assist in human resources training, and institutional improvement and green governance to effectively implement its commitments, contributing to realising goals in the Paris Agreement. — VNA/VNS