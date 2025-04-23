Japanese PM to pay official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his spouse will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from April 27 to 29, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse.

In October 2006, the bilateral relationship entered a new phase following the signing of the Joint Statement towards a Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia. In April 2009, the two countries formally upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia. Two years later, bilateral ties advanced further with the signing of two high-level joint statements: the Joint Statement on Comprehensive Development of the Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia (October 2010) and the Joint Statement on Actions within the Framework of the Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia (October 2011).

Building on the foundation of the strategic partnership, and in the context of evolving international dynamics, Việt Nam–Japan relations have grown stronger, more comprehensive, and more stable. This laid the groundwork for the decision in March 2014 to upgrade the relationship to an Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia. In September 2015, the two countries issued a Joint Vision Statement on Việt Nam–Japan Relations, marking a significant milestone that ushered in a new phase of comprehensive and positive development across various fields.

In November 2023, the two countries signed a Joint Statement on the Elevation of Relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. This latest upgrade reflects the current state of bilateral ties and underscores the comprehensive development of Việt Nam–Japan relations—not only at the bilateral level but also as a robust strategic partnership contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and globally. — VNS