Việt Nam, India deepen practical defence ties

HÀ NỘI — Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Quang Ngọc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, received Major General Akaash Johar, Deputy Director General of the International Cooperation Department under India’s Ministry of Defence, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

At the reception, Ngọc affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the traditional friendship between two countries as well as the two armies, saying India has always been a close, reliable, and trusted partner of Việt Nam.

The host emphasised that Việt Nam–India defence cooperation has continued to expand and deepen in recent years, with growing practical results in various areas. These include delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly high-level visits, maintenance of existing cooperation mechanisms, cooperation between military branches, training, UN peacekeeping; and mutual support at international and multilateral forums.

Highlighted the big potential for bilateral cooperation between the two countries' ground forces, Ngọc proposed the two sides focus to promote friendship, foster mutual trust and understanding, and enhance collaboration in key areas such as exchange of delegations at various levels, young officer exchanges, training and education, UN peacekeeping, information technology, military sports, and military medicine.

Major General Akaash Johar briefed his host on the outcomes of the fourth Việt Nam–India Army staff officer consultation, expressing his satisfaction with the positive developments in defence relations between the two ministries of defence and the two ground forces in particular.

He affirmed India’s commitment to working closely with Việt Nam to implement agreed-upon cooperation initiatives, thereby promoting a more practical, effective, and in-depth defence partnership between the two countries. — VNA/VNS