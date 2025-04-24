Trade, sci-tech cooperation highlights of Japanese PM visit's agenda

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit Việt Nam from April 27 to 29, and continue to the Philippines on April 29-30, in a bid to reinforce Tokyo’s strategic and economic footprint in Southeast Asia in the face of intensifying geopolitical competition and shifting global trade dynamics.

Speaking at a press briefing in Hà Nội ahead of the visit, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki described the visit as a “crucial opportunity” to bolster Japan’s partnership with Việt Nam within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, as the nation enters "a new era of growth” under the leadership of General Secretary Tô Lâm.

“Southeast Asia is now the engine of global economic growth and occupies a strategically vital position. Strengthening ties with Việt Nam – a dynamic economy of over 100 million people – is one of Japan’s top foreign policy priorities,” the diplomat said.

Ito noted that Prime Minister Ishiba has already met Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính twice since taking office in October – at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane and the G20 Summit in Brazil in 2024 – and also held talks with President Lương Cường and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. However, Ishiba’s planned meeting with General Secretary Tô Lâm in Hà Nội would be their first direct engagement.

The ambassador emphasised Japan’s intention to reinforce mutual trust through such high-level diplomacy, while advancing bilateral cooperation in defence matters, the economy, and regional security.

A central focus of the visit will be expanding economic collaboration, with Ambassador Ito outlining Japan’s support for Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2045. He identified digital transformation (DX), green transformation (GX), and science and technology as key areas for future cooperation, in line with Việt Nam’s evolving development needs.

Japan is currently Việt Nam’s third-largest foreign investor, with cumulative investment reaching $77.7 billion. Bilateral trade has grown 1.8 times over the past decade, to nearly $50 billion annually.

Ito said Japan is ready to deepen collaboration in new areas, citing major projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative, including 15 Japanese-backed renewable energy investments worth a combined $20 billion – such as offshore wind and solar power ventures.

Efforts to improve Việt Nam’s investment environment through administrative reform and faster licensing procedures are also seen as vital to sustaining Japanese business interest, Ito said.

In terms of defence and security, Japan and Việt Nam have made steady progress in recent years. Minister of Defence Kihara Minoru has visited Việt Nam, and in April, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force destroyer Suzunami docked in Đà Nẵng for joint drills with the Vietnamese navy.

Japan has also provided Việt Nam with two logistics vehicles and transferred corrosion-resistant technology for military use. Ambassador Ito expressed confidence that the visit will “build on these milestones and open the door for further security dialogue.”

People-to-people exchange remains a core pillar of Japan–Việt Nam ties, with over 630,000 Vietnamese currently residing in Japan. In 2023, Việt Nam sent 620,000 tourists to Japan, while 710,000 Japanese visited Việt Nam.

Tokyo is also investing in workforce development, introducing a new 'Job-Based Skills Development' programme and encouraging Japanese firms to improve working conditions for Vietnamese employees. The Japanese diplomat highlighted the long-term benefit of this labour mobility saying: “They gain experience in Japan, return to Việt Nam, and help drive its economy.”

Japan is also planning to expand Japanese-language education in Việt Nam. Currently, 170,000 Vietnamese are studying Japanese and a new framework in cooperation with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education is being developed to grow this number. The Việt Nam–Japan University will launch a specialised training course in semiconductor skills this autumn.

Cultural diplomacy is also on the agenda of the visit. Japan is promoting the 2025 Osaka Kansai Expo – where Việt Nam will mark its National Day on 2 September – and the Setouchi Triennale, a contemporary arts festival that will include a Việt Nam-themed project for the first time, showcasing crafts, food, and creative work from young Vietnamese artists.

Japan and Việt Nam are also coordinating closely on international issues, including trade and multilateral cooperation. Ito voiced concern about new US tariffs that could impact both economies – Việt Nam faces a proposed 46 per cent tariff, and Japan 24 per cent.

Ito suggested Việt Nam and Japan could “share views and collaborate” to mitigate such trade pressures and ensure stable growth. He added that both countries, as co-chairs of the Japan–Mekong cooperation framework this year, will jointly pursue practical outcomes on regional integration and climate resilience.

“Amid global volatility, close cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam is more essential than ever,” Ito said. “We hope Prime Minister Ishiba’s visit will further solidify our comprehensive strategic partnership.” — VNS