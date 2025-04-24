Gov’t sets deadline to break ground on North–South high-speed railway by the end of 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued Resolution No106, setting a firm deadline for the groundbreaking of the North–South high-speed railway project – the most significant infrastructure investment in the country’s history – no later than December 31, 2026.

The resolution also outlines requirements for equipment procurement and installation, aiming for the project’s basic operation to commence by 2035.

This directive is part of the Government’s implementation of the National Assembly resolution approving the investment policy for the high-speed rail project, which will span 1,541km with a design speed of 350 kph.

The railway will feature 23 passenger stations and 5 freight stations and is designed primarily for passenger transport with dual use capabilities to support national defence and freight movement when needed.

The Government emphasised that the North–South high-speed railway is a nationally significant project characterised by its vast scale, advanced technology, and high technical requirements. It marks the first initiative of its kind in Việt Nam and will be developed on an accelerated timeline.

To facilitate the project, relevant agencies have been tasked with drafting and issuing legal documents detailing the mechanisms, procedures, and special policies approved by the National Assembly. These include decrees specifying criteria for selecting State-owned enterprises or domestic businesses to provide railway-related services and goods, and regulations on the development and application of scientific and technological advances in railway construction and operation.

A Prime Ministerial decision will also be issued to define the list of railway-related services and goods eligible for direct state assignment or procurement.

Furthermore, the Government highlighted the need for a comprehensive human resources development plan for the railway sector. This plan will identify training needs for all stakeholders involved in the construction, management, operation and maintenance of the high-speed line.

The Ministry of Construction has been assigned as the lead agency to coordinate with other ministries, localities and stakeholders in drafting and submitting the project for the Prime Minister’s approval and ensuring that implementation stays on schedule.

To meet the timeline, consultant contractor selection and the feasibility study must be completed by August 2026.

The National Appraisal Council will review and submit the feasibility report for Prime Ministerial approval by September 2026.

Local authorities and Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) are responsible for completing land clearance, compensation and relocation of electrical infrastructure by December 2026.

The Government mandated that all conditions for construction commencement, including contract signing and contractor selection, must be secured by December 31, 2026. Construction, equipment procurement, and installation should then progress to enable initial operation by 2035.

Additionally, the Government has directed that land adjacent to railway stations be auctioned for urban development. Proceeds from these auctions will be used to fund local and central reinvestment in infrastructure. — VNS