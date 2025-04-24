Việt Nam appreciates Pope Francis' contributions to Việt Nam-Vatican ties

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has offered condolences to Vatican over the recent passing of Pope Francis, and the country "highly appreciates the role of His Holiness" in bolstering the relationship between Việt Nam and Vatican.

At the regular press briefing in Hà Nội, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday said that immediately upon receiving the news of the passing of Pope Francis, on behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn have all sent messages of condolence to the Holy See.

Việt Nam also greatly values Pope Francis' encouragements and instructions for dignitaries and religious followers of Catholicism in Việt Nam to accompany the entire nation and to contribute to national construction and development, Hằng noted.

"We would like to extend our condolences to the Holy See, as well as to the Catholic community around the world, and those in Việt Nam," the spokesperson told the press.

During Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng's 2023 visit to the Holy See, Việt Nam has approved the operating regulations for the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam, making for a crucial milestone in the bilateral ties.— VNS