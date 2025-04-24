State leader receives ambassadors from Australia, Dominican Republic, Algeria, Angola

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường received the ambassadors of Australia, the Dominican Republic, Algeria, and Angola as they came to present their credentials at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Thursday

Hosting Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird, President Cường commended the Australian Government for appointing an experienced diplomat with deep knowledge of Southeast Asia and Việt Nam to assume the duty.

He highlighted Australia as one of Việt Nam's most important partners in the region and one of the country’s 12 comprehensive strategic partners. Over more than 50 years of diplomatic ties, bilateral cooperation has expanded comprehensively and fruitfully across almost all sectors while people-to-people exchanges have grown strongly, especially via education and tourism. The two countries enjoy high strategic trust and share common views on many regional and global issues, he noted.

The State leader expressed his delight at the recent elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and the signing of an action plan for the partnership implementation in the 2024-27 period, describing these frameworks as crucial for deepening cooperation, he said.

Ambassador Bird expressed congratulated Việt Nam on its development achievements, and confirmed her participation in the April 30 Victory celebration.

Affirming that the Australian Government wishes to further intensify the comprehensive strategic partnership, she noted it's her honour to assume the duty in Vietnam at a time the countries' friendship is being enhanced with good cooperation results seen in multiple areas, including education - training, with over 100,000 Vietnamese students having studied in Australia.

She emphasised her commitment to promoting support funds, encouraging Australian businesses to invest in Việt Nam, maximising the benefits of trade agreements to boost trade ties, and further bolstering defence and security cooperation.

The ambassador stressed that Việt Nam is one of the highly important partners of Australia in the region, adding amid the current international context, her country hopes the two sides will keep promoting cooperation for stable and prosperous development in each nation and the region at large.

President Cường said as the cooperation results gained so far remain modest compared to the countries' demand and potential, the ambassador should help the signed agreements be implemented substantively, step up meetings and engagements at all levels, boost investment cooperation in the fields matching the two sides' strength, and reinforce coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

He also asked the ambassador to convey his invitation to the Australian Governor-General to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

At the reception for Ambassador Reinaldo Rafael Espinal Nunez of the Dominican Republic, President Cường underscored Việt Nam's hope to strengthen the traditional friendship, enhance political trust, and boost cooperation effectiveness, particularly in economy, trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Ambassador Nunez conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Dominican Republic and expressed admiration for Việt Nam's history and current achievements.

He said the President and Government of the Dominican Republic wish to further strengthen all-round cooperation with Việt Nam. He also pledged all-out efforts to help elevate bilateral relations to a new height.

President Cường said he hopes for increased delegation exchanges at all levels between the two countries, the effective implementation of the political consultation mechanism, stronger mutual support at multilateral forums, and the establishment of a joint committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation. He also encouraged the two sides to boost collaboration in the areas they are strong at for mutual benefit.

Welcoming Ambassador Azeddine Bechka of Algeria, President Cường reaffirmed the importance Việt Nam attaches to the traditional friendship and close cooperation with Algeria – Việt Nam's most longstanding African partner. He praised Algeria’s role and stature in Africa and the world, expressing hope for expanded cooperation amid today’s complex global challenges.

Ambassador Bechka pledged efforts to further consolidate the two countries' traditional friendship and solidarity while boosting economic and trade cooperation. He added his country is ready to serve as a bridge for Việt Nam to access other African markets.

He also delivered an invitation from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Cuong to visit Algeria.

President Cường asked for increasing high-level mutual visits and meetings, maximising cooperation mechanisms, and supporting each other and coordinating to promote the voice of developing countries at multilateral forums.

The host leader also called on the Algerian Government to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms operating in the country and expand ties in other fields like education, culture, and sports.

At his meeting with Ambassador Fernando Miguel of Angola, President Cường expressed his hope that the diplomat will contribute to furthering the time-tested friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. He congratulated Angola on its achievements in political stabilisation, economic reform, and social development, as well as in its role as the rotating chair of the African Union.

Ambassador Miguel pledged to help strengthen bilateral ties and emphasised Angola’s admiration for Việt Nam's reform success. He voiced Angola’s interest in cooperation in sectors such as mining, oil and gas, tourism, and investment.

President Cường asked the ambassador to actively work with Vietnamese agencies to expand cooperation in potential areas, promote the two countries' coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, and foster high-level exchanges, political trust, and people-to-people links. He also asked for Angola’s support for Vietnam to strengthen connections with the African Union.

The leader said that Việt Nam is ready to expand cooperation with Angola in agriculture, fisheries, telecommunications, digital transformation, education, and healthcare. In addition, hee affirmed Việt Nam's willingness to act as a bridge between Angola and ASEAN. — VNA/VNS