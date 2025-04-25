Vietnamese State leader offers flowers in tribute to late Lao President

VIENTIANE — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation offered flowers in tribute to late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane and visited the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in Vientiane on Friday, as part of his state visit to Laos.

Placing a basket of flowers at the statue of the revered Lao leader, President Cường reaffirmed the profound respect and enduring gratitude of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for President Kaysone Phomvihane’s pivotal role in building, preserving, and strengthening the unique and time-honoured Việt Nam–Laos relationship, an invaluable legacy for both nations.

During his tour of the museum, the Vietnamese President learned about the life and revolutionary contributions of President Kaysone, an iconic leader of the Lao people and a close and trusted friend of Việt Nam. The visit also underscored the deep-rooted solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries' revolutionary movements.

President Kaysone Phomvihane, together with President Hồ Chí Minh and President Souphanouvong, laid the foundation for the special, steadfast, loyal and pure relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, which has been diligently cultivated by successive generations of leaders of the two countries and has become an invaluable asset of the two peoples. The close-knit relationship between Việt Nam and Laos has overcome all challenges of time, becoming a great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, a vivid demonstration of the spirit of proletarian internationalism and the aspiration for independence and freedom of the two peoples.

The same day, President Cường and the Vietnamese delegation also laid a wreath at the Monument of Lao Heroes and Martyrs in Vientiane, paying homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for Laos’s independence, national protection, and development. — VNS