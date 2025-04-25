Việt Nam prioritises science, technology, digital transformation to drive development

BANGKOK — Việt Nam has identified the advancement of science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation as top national priorities, considering them as vital tools to avoid the middle-income trap and to usher the country into a new phase of development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng.

Delivering a speech at the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok on Thursday, Hùng, who also serves as Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to ESCAP, affirmed the country’s support for the UN’s efforts to strengthen global governance of technology in line with its charter and international law.

He called on ESCAP to facilitate the implementation of the global digital compact in the region and to step up initiatives surrounding emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

The diplomat further stressed the importance of equitable access to technologies, urging developed nations to share knowledge and transfer technologies to developing countries. Hùng also advocated for enhanced capacity building and the promotion of innovative financial mechanisms to support digital transformation efforts.

On the sidelines of the session, which runs from April 21 to 25, the Vietnamese diplomat also addressed a special event discussing measures to advance inclusive and sustainable urban development, where he highlighted infrastructure development as one of Việt Nam’s three strategic breakthroughs.

Hùng identified transit-oriented urban development as a key element in improving the quality of urban planning, stimulating economic growth, and fostering sustainable cities. He also cited efforts to implement related models in both Hà Nội and HCM City - the two largest cities of Việt Nam.

Expressing his appreciation for international partners’ cooperation with Việt Nam in urban development, Hùng called for strengthened partnerships to promote smart technologies and innovative initiatives for sustainable urbanisation in the nation.

The 81st ESCAP session has gathered some 650 delegates from over 52 member states and territories, along with representatives from international organisations. It is expected to conclude on Friday with the adoption of a series of regional resolutions on collaboration regarding climate-water interlinkages, sustainable urban development, and the growth of middle-income countries. — VNS