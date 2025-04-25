Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam prioritises science, technology, digital transformation to drive development

April 25, 2025 - 11:39
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng called on ESCAP to facilitate the implementation of the global digital compact in the region and to step up initiatives surrounding emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng at the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — Việt Nam has identified the advancement of science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation as top national priorities, considering them as vital tools to avoid the middle-income trap and to usher the country into a new phase of development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng.

Delivering a speech at the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok on Thursday, Hùng, who also serves as Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to ESCAP, affirmed the country’s support for the UN’s efforts to strengthen global governance of technology in line with its charter and international law.

He called on ESCAP to facilitate the implementation of the global digital compact in the region and to step up initiatives surrounding emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

The diplomat further stressed the importance of equitable access to technologies, urging developed nations to share knowledge and transfer technologies to developing countries. Hùng also advocated for enhanced capacity building and the promotion of innovative financial mechanisms to support digital transformation efforts.

On the sidelines of the session, which runs from April 21 to 25, the Vietnamese diplomat also addressed a special event discussing measures to advance inclusive and sustainable urban development, where he highlighted infrastructure development as one of Việt Nam’s three strategic breakthroughs.

Hùng identified transit-oriented urban development as a key element in improving the quality of urban planning, stimulating economic growth, and fostering sustainable cities. He also cited efforts to implement related models in both Hà Nội and HCM City - the two largest cities of Việt Nam.

Expressing his appreciation for international partners’ cooperation with Việt Nam in urban development, Hùng called for strengthened partnerships to promote smart technologies and innovative initiatives for sustainable urbanisation in the nation.

The 81st ESCAP session has gathered some 650 delegates from over 52 member states and territories, along with representatives from international organisations. It is expected to conclude on Friday with the adoption of a series of regional resolutions on collaboration regarding climate-water interlinkages, sustainable urban development, and the growth of middle-income countries. — VNS 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

April 30, 1975 marks triumph of Việt Nam’s culture, tradition, history: Cuban researcher

Ruvislei González, a senior researcher at Cuba's Centre for International Policy Studies, said that the victory 50 years ago marked a glorious chapter in the history of struggling for a unified Việt Nam. With this event, the mission to completely liberate the South and reunify the country was accomplished, opening a new era of independence and laying the foundation for building a country towards development and prosperity.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China boost front work cooperation

Việt Nam regards the development of relations with China as a consistent guideline, a natural and strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy. It supports a strong and growing China that plays an active role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese State leader offers flowers in tribute to late Lao President

Placing the wreath at the statue of the revered Lao leader, President Lương Cường reaffirmed the profound respect and enduring gratitude of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for President Kaysone Phomvihane’s pivotal role in building, preserving, and strengthening the unique and time-honoured Việt Nam–Laos relationship, an invaluable legacy for both nations.
Politics & Law

Slovak universities always open doors to Vietnamese students: Official

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Phạm Trường Giang thanked Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council (Parliament) Marian Kery for his personal contributions to promoting relations between the two countries and for his ongoing support for Việt Nam in general and the Vietnamese community in Slovakia in particular.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam affirms national position on international arena

Professor Chu Hoàng Long, Director of the Việt Nam Policy Research Centre at the Australian National University, said from a nation ravaged by war and once among the poorest in the world, Việt Nam has risen robustly to assert itself as a dynamic and responsible nation on the international arena.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom