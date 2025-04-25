Vietnamese State President meets with top Lao legislator in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường met with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on Friday, within the framework of his two-day state visit to Laos.

President Cường expressed his delight to witness Laos’s important development achievements, contributing to stabilising the economy, controlling inflation, improving people's lives, and enhancing its international position, including the success of the 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship and the 2024 ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

He believed that Laos would successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the 9th Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, prepare for and successfully organise Party Congresses at all levels and the 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

The State President said he was moved by the friendship and sentiments that the Lao Party, State and people have always reserved for Việt Nam, and highly appreciated the effective and close cooperation between the two National Assemblies in recent times, which has actively contributed to promoting the great Việt Nam-Laos relationship.

President Cường shared his experience in Việt Nam's drastic implementation of apparatus reform, and amendments to the Constitution and laws to create a more favourable legal corridor for the upcoming development period, aiming to turn Việt Nam into an upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

The two leaders reaffirmed that they strongly support and place the highest priority on strengthening and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, considering it an invaluable asset and a vital factor for the revolutionary cause of each country.

They agreed to continue maintaining regular high-level exchanges and meetings, actively implement high-level agreements, including the one between the two National Assemblies, and further enhance exchanges and the sharing of experiences in building and improving institutional frameworks and legal systems.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of resolving institution and mechanism-related challenges, thus creating a favourable legal environment for businesses and localities of both countries to collaborate sustainably and for mutual benefit.

The Lao NA President expressed his highest support for Việt Nam's development policy and orientations, affirming that the two legislative bodies will maintain their close coordination, and regular exchanges and contacts, and between their committees to share experience in reforming and streamlining the apparatus, and in building a modern and flexible political system for the common interests of the two countries' people.

The two leaders also appreciated the joint efforts to compile and publish the book "50 years of relations between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Lao National Assembly", believing that it will contribute to widely disseminating and raising public awareness about the close relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

They agreed to strengthen solidarity, continue to closely coordinate with and support each other at regional and international forums; support each other's positions on international and regional issues in accordance with the interests and concerns of each country, in harmony with the common stance of ASEAN, especially at the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF). — VNA/VNS