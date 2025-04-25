State President attends Việt Nam - Laos friendship exchange programme

VIENTIANE — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a Việt Nam-Laos friendship exchange programme in Vientiane on Friday morning as part of his two-day state visit to the neighbouring country.

The programme with theme "Việt Nam - Laos, our two countries, the love is deeper than the Red River - Mekong River" was broadcast live on the Lao National Television.

Also attending the event were General Secretary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and many high-ranking leaders of the Lao Party, State and Government, as well as hundreds of Vietnamese students and more than 1,000 veterans and representatives of generations of Lao students who had studied in Việt Nam.

Before the exchange programme, the two leaders and officials of the two countries enjoyed special Vietnamese-Lao performances by the art troupe of the General Department of Politics under the Lao Ministry of National Defence.

They also visited a photo exhibition organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), spotlighting the outstanding milestones of the special relationship between the two countries and the Vietnam-Laos combat alliance. The photo collection displayed at the exchange includes 30 typical photos selected from the photo archives of the Vietnam News Agency, which vividly and authentically depict the close and lasting relationship and comradeship between the two Parties and people of the two countries, who have always stood shoulder to shoulder in the struggle for national independence, as well as in the current cause of national construction, protection and development.

In an atmosphere imbued with brotherhood and warm comradeship of the exchange programme, President of the Lao Veterans Association Sen. Lt. Gen. Sengnouane Xayalath shared touching stories about the time he participated in the combat alliance between the Lao People's Army and the Vietnam People's Army. He affirmed that it was a period of arduous struggle, but also demonstrated the revolutionary spirit, heroic resilience and noble sacrifice of Vietnamese volunteer officers and soldiers, their Lao counterparts and the people of all Lao ethnic groups who fought side by side for independence and freedom.

Sengnouane emphasised that the Lao Party, State and people always remember the great contributions and are deeply grateful for the great contributions and noble sacrifices of Vietnamese soldiers and people for the revolutionary and democratic cause in Laos and that those contributions were in accordance with the sacred teachings of President Hồ Chí Minh that: "Việt Nam and Laos, our two countries, the love is deeper than the Red River and Mekong River".

Meanwhile, a representative of the Lao youth expressed his pride in the heroic history of struggle of the two nations, in the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and people of Laos and Việt Nam that Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong laid the foundation and were diligently cultivated by generations of leaders of the two countries.

Speaking at the exchange programme, President Cường expressed his joy to visit Laos again, but this is the first time in his position as the State leader, to meet comrades and brothers who shared dangers and hardships, were willing to sacrifice for each other and closely attached to the Vietnamese revolution as well as the Việt Nam-Laos relationship and to witness the strong development of Laos after nearly 40 years of renovation.

Emphasising that this is the time when the people of the two countries are joining in the joyful atmosphere to celebrate the glorious victories of each country and the common victory of the two peoples of Việt Nam and Laos, the President said that it is necessary to respect and remember the contributions of the beloved leaders of the two peoples such as President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, along with heroes, compatriots, comrades and soldiers of the two peoples who sacrificed for the struggles for national liberation and in building the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

He emphasised that every victory in the past struggle for national liberation as well as in the current cause of building and defending the Fatherland of Việt Nam has seen the valuable support, wholehearted, righteous and effective assistance of the Party, State and people of the Lao ethnic groups, and expressed the deep gratitude of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts.

The President affirmed that both sides need to pass on these heroic pages of history to the younger generation, so that they can clearly understand the value of the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos, and continue to nurture this relationship. He pointed out that the common victory of the two nations in the past struggle for national liberation and in building and defending the Fatherland today has left invaluable lessons that are still valuable.

As the world situation is undergoing epochal changes, President Cường said that Việt Nam recognises the need to further promote the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, turning the invaluable assets that previous generations have worked hard to build into a solid foundation for extensive, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation activities, focusing on economic, trade, investment, science and technology, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam have always strongly and comprehensively supported the cause of innovation, protection and construction of Laos. With the spirit of "helping you is helping ourselves", Việt Nam is ready to share all successful experiences with Lao comrades and friends in stabilising the macro economy and in implementing major policies such as streamlining and building an efficient, effective and efficient organisational apparatus; scientific and technological breakthroughs, innovation and digital transformation; and promoting international integration in the new situation.

In addition to the pillars of politics, security, defence and foreign affairs, the President hoped that the two sides will further promote the connection between the two economies, especially infrastructure and transport connectivity to exploit the strengths and potential of each country, while strengthening the connection between Vietnam and Laos with countries in the region, including Cambodia, Thailand, ASEAN countries and other partners.

Emphasising that the youth is the spring of the country, the future of each nation, President Cường expressed his joy and excitement to meet young Vietnamese and Lao people in this exchange programme, thereby recognising the bright future of Laos and worthy successors to the great solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos.

To promote the precious solidarity that generations of fathers and brothers have worked hard to build, he hoped that the two Parties and States will continue to coordinate closely, creating the most favourable conditions for all classes and all people of the two countries, especially the young generation, to regularly exchange, discuss and cooperate.

The President affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always dedicate all the best and sincerest sentiments and all possible resources to promote people-to-people exchanges, educational cooperation, especially for Lao students. He believed that each Lao student is a cultural bridge and an ambassador of the Việt Nam - Laos friendship, stressing that Vietnam will continue to strengthen cooperation in training high-quality human resources for Laos, especially in key areas such as economics, science and technology, and state management.

With his confidence in the increasingly bright future of Việt Nam – Laos relations, President Cường once again affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to be a reliable companion, strongly and comprehensively supporting Laos’s efforts to innovate, protect and build the country. He also believed that with the determination in every action and effort coming from the heart of every Lao and Vietnamese person, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos will be constantly consolidated and developed. — VNA/VNS