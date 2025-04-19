AEON Vietnam begins construction of the Aeon Hải Dương Shopping Centre

HẢI DƯƠNG — AEON Vietnam began the construction of AEON Hải Dương Shopping Centre in the northern province of Hải Dương on Saturday.

With a total investment of around VNĐ1.18 trillion (US$45.6 million), AEON Hải Dương Shopping Centre is designed with a total floor area of approximately 3.6 hectares. Spanning an estimated gross floor area (GFA) of roughly 38,100 sq m, the shopping centre will feature ample parking space for nearly 600 cars and 1,200 motorcycles.

The shopping centre, which is scheduled to open in 2026, aims to enhance retail experiences and economic growth in Hải Dương and neighbouring areas.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Executive Officer, Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON (Japan), General Director of AEON Vietnam Tezuka Daisuke said: “We believe that AEON Hải Dương will not only contribute to the local economic development but also create around 1,000 new job opportunities, help promote the consumption of high-quality local products from Hải Dương Province and make a positive contribution to the region’s sustainable development.”

“AEON has become an indispensable part of people’s lives in Japan and Việt Nam. I think it is wonderful that the urban development process in many regions of Việt Nam is progressing, and AEON is playing a role in that. The AEON Hải Dương Shopping Centre project truly reflects the continued expansion of AEON Vietnam’s business activities,” said Ambassador of Japan to Việt Nam Naoki Ito.

Việt Nam is identified by the AEON Group as its second key market after Japan, with a mission to enhance customer experience and meet increasing needs through a modern retail ecosystem. To achieve this, AEON is accelerating investment by strengthening its market presence and investing in infrastructure and retail expansion to meet growing demand.

The company is expanding its market presence by enhancing accessibility through opening more stores and shopping malls in key cities, targeting emerging urban areas with rising demand for modern retail solutions, and developing diverse retail formats to cater to evolving customer needs

AEON Hải Dương Shopping Centre marks a significant milestone in AEON Group's strategy of expanding business locations into new provinces in Việt Nam. In a strategic move to align with the province's ambitious vision for 2030 and 2050, AEON Hải Dương has set a goal to become "A paradise for three-generation families."

This initiative is designed to deliver multifaceted value to key stakeholders. For customers, particularly multi-generational families in Hải Dương, AEON offers a comprehensive experience encompassing quality products, diverse dining options, and engaging entertainment, all while fostering a sense of community belonging. Local suppliers are also poised to benefit from growth opportunities and enhanced market access through collaborative partnerships.

Furthermore, AEON's commitment to the local community involves supporting Hải Dương's transformation into a modern industrial province by driving job creation, income generation, and talent development, thereby fostering a skilled workforce. This endeavour aligns with the province's economic targets, including a 9.5 per cent average growth rate and a GRDP per capita exceeding VNĐ180 million by 2030.

Additionally, AEON is contributing to the development of a green, smart, and modern urban system in Hải Dương, advancing modern retail practices that stimulate economic activity and support sustainable growth, consistent with the province's long-term vision of becoming a centrally run city by 2050. — VNS