AEON Vietnam boosts recruitment and expansion in 2025

HCM CITY — Identifying Việt Nam as its second most important market after Japan, AEON Group continues to intensify its business investments.

AEON Vietnam’s business strategy focuses on enhancing customer touchpoints and brand visibility. Specifically, the company will expand its business network with various retail models, including opening the AEON Tân An Shopping Mall, department stores, supermarkets, medium and small-sized supermarkets and speciality stores nationwide in 2025.

To realise its expansion plans, AEON Vietnam continually implements nationwide recruitment drives, recognising workforce development as a core factor alongside business growth. The company aims to contribute to building a high-quality workforce for the retail sector and support Việt Nam's sustainable development goals.

In 2024, AEON Vietnam inaugurated new business locations across the north, central, and south regions, while organising three mass recruitment and several other focused recruitment programmes, attracting tens of thousands of applicants nationwide.

From now until 2030, AEON Vietnam will continue to scale up operations and enhance workforce recruitment. In 2025 alone, the company plans to hire nearly 5,000 full-time and part-time employees, offering diverse career opportunities for talents in the retail industry.

In addition, AEON Vietnam aims to develop its next-generation leadership team to achieve its medium-term business development goals, creating advancement opportunities for current employees.

With the direction “Nourish to Flourish”, AEON Vietnam fosters a working environment based on three core pillars: Sustainable Career Development, Sustainable Working Culture, and Sustainable Business Development.

At AEON Vietnam, training is the most significant benefit the company offers its talents. To develop a high-quality workforce for Việt Nam's retail industry and local communities, AEON Vietnam enables employees to take on multiple roles, enhance their skills, and cultivate leadership capabilities, preparing them as future successors. Employees can actively choose their career development paths, from generalists to specialists.

With a large workforce, AEON Vietnam identifies coaching culture as a critical factor in its talent development strategy and workplace culture. This culture encourages individuals to unlock their potential, share ideas, think creatively and maximise their capabilities. AEON Vietnam’s coaching programmes are flexibly designed to suit the unique needs of each individual and team, empowering employees to showcase their strengths confidently.

Through relentless efforts and strong commitments, AEON Vietnam was honoured with the ICF Coaching Impact Awards 2024 in Athens, Greece in October. — BIZHUB.VN