Another mobile operator, Vinaphone, rolls out Việt Nam's fastest 5G service

HÀ NỘI — Vinaphone, the mobile network operator under the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has launched its official 5G service offering ultra-fast speed and unparalleled experience for both individual users and businesses alike.

Operating on the 3.700 – 3.800 MHz frequency band, VinaPhone 5G delivers large bandwidth and extremely low latency, making it the fastest internet service in Việt Nam. With actual commercial speeds reaching up to 1.5 Gbps, this service is 10-20 times faster than 4G.

VinaPhone 5G is now available in all 63 cities and provinces across Việt Nam, with a focus on key socio-economic areas, including administrative centres, industrial zones, seaports, airports, schools, hospitals and tourist destinations. The goal is to expand coverage even further in 2025, aiming to reach 85 per cent of Việt Nam's population in the near future.

Mobile users can now enjoy ultra-fast speed for a variety of high-bandwidth, low-latency services such as Cloud Gaming, E-Commerce Livestream, Virtual Reality (AR/VR/XR), 4K/8K/360 video streaming, and social media.

Traditional telecommunications services like voice calls have also seen a 20 per cent improvement in call quality on the 5G network compared to 4G.

Households and businesses can leverage 5G reception devices to create high-speed Wi-Fi networks in homes and offices.

VinaPhone also offer customised 5G solutions for critical economic sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, finance and energy, contributing to driving digital transformation, digital economy and digital society.

The new service packages are priced between VNĐ199,000 (US$7.96) and VNĐ349,000 per month. — VNS