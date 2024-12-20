Viettel showcases over 80 high-tech products at defence exhibition

HÀ NỘI — At the Vietnam International Defence Exhibition 2024 (VIDEX 2024), Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) is presenting more than 80 high-tech products, a 20-product increase from its 2022 showcase, in a 2,600-square-metre exhibition space.

The products span 10 key areas: radar systems, electro-optics, electronic warfare, military communication, simulation training, command and control, UAVs, aerospace technology, cyber operations and cybersecurity, along with other specialised categories.

Among the newly unveiled products are a UAV with a flight range of 1,000km, reconnaissance and jamming systems to counter UAVs and fire-control radar using advanced beam-forming technology. Viettel's systems are built around the C5ISR model, integrating capabilities in reconnaissance, communications, information processing, decision-making and advanced weaponry for operations across all domains — space, air, sea, land and cyberspace.

Several military-grade weapons and other equipment have been successfully tested and deployed, demonstrating performance on par with, or superior to, previously imported systems, while being tailored to the operational conditions of the Vietnam People's Army.

In addition to military innovations, Viettel is also showcasing civilian technology solutions aimed at a comprehensive digital transformation across six areas: the 5G ecosystem, logistics infrastructure, smart factories, green energy, smart cities and digital solutions for citizens.

Many dual-use technologies, incorporating cutting-edge advancements such as beam-forming, computer vision, big data processing and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), are featured, underscoring Viettel's strategy to lead markets and enhance global competitiveness.

Major General Tào Đức Thắng, Chairman and CEO of Viettel, said: “Viettel's strategic objective in high-tech research and development is to create dual-use products that are smarter, faster, more precise and more powerful. Our high-tech military products are designed to suit the Vietnam People's Army's operational environments and tactics while adhering to international standards.”

Viettel's high-tech industrial products are being showcased at the Defence Industry Pavilion during VIDEX 2024, held from December 19 to 22. — VNS