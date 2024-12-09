President calls on Viettel Aerospace Institute to advance modern, self-reliant defence industry

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường urged the Viettel Aerospace Institute to enhance its national defence industrial infrastructure and continue investing in internationally standard research, testing and production facilities to build a modern and self-reliant defence industry.

He emphasised the importance of establishing centres for the inspection and quality assessment of defence equipment to better support research and product development projects.

The statement was made during a ceremony organised by the Viettel Aerospace Institute in Hà Nội to receive the title Hero of the People's Armed Forces for its outstanding achievements in researching and producing high-tech strategic weaponry for the military and the nation.

Established in 2014, the Viettel Aerospace Institute under Viettel Group was tasked by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence with researching, designing and producing high-tech strategic weapons.

Over the past decade, the institute has successfully completed numerous missions, making significant contributions to military development, national defence and the protection of the homeland.

The institute has introduced many innovative and groundbreaking solutions that have saved costs, minimised risks and led to the production, upgrading and improvement of various types of weapons and equipment. These advancements meet the most stringent technical standards and strategic demands for training and combat readiness in diverse scenarios.

The high-tech industrial sector of Viettel Group has also attracted many senior Vietnamese engineers and experts who were working for major global technology corporations to return to Việt Nam.

In his remarks at the ceremony, President Cường highlighted the institute’s achievements as not only a source of national pride but also a realisation of the Vietnamese people's long-standing aspiration to have the strength and autonomy to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He noted that the accomplishments and recognition of today are only the beginning, as the current global political and security landscape grows increasingly complex. The mission of building a modern, self-reliant defence industry is more urgent than ever.

The President stressed the need for proactive contributions to State mechanisms and policies to ensure a synchronised process from research and production to application.

He called for advancing research and development, technology transfer and the protection of intellectual property rights for defence innovations.

He also demanded the development of a highly skilled workforce, proficient in both technical expertise and political ideology, while ensuring the material and spiritual well-being and absolute safety of all personnel, engineers, specialists and their families.

Additionally, he called for stronger collaboration with domestic and international universities and research institutions to train and attract talent, meeting the demands of the high-tech defence industry.

President Cường expressed his confidence that, with a strong sense of responsibility and unwavering determination, Viettel Group and the tnstitute will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments, contributing to the development of a revolutionary, professional, elite and modern People's Army of Việt Nam. — VNS