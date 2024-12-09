Chinese expert praises Việt Nam’s economic, diplomatic achievements

BEIJING — Journalist Weiwei, a researcher on Việt Nam and head of the Vietnamese Language Department at the China Central Radio and Television, has praised Việt Nam's economic and diplomatic achievements in 2024.

Speaking to the Việt Nam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Beijing, he also said that in 2025, Việt Nam's economy will continue its growth trend and make even more remarkable achievements.

The Chinese journalist said that although Việt Nam has not announced its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year yet, Vietnamese Prime Minister said at the National Assembly's recent meeting that Việt Nam's GDP is expected to exceed 6.8 per cent in 2024 and reach 7 per cent in 2025. This forecast makes Việt Nam's economic figures stand out significantly in the global recovery process since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding trade, in the first nine months of this year, Việt Nam's import-export turnover increased by 16.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, with exports up by 15.4 per cent and imports by 17.3 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of nearly US$20.8 billion.

Notably, economic and trade cooperation between China and Việt Nam has maintained strong growth. In the first eight months of 2024, their bilateral trade turnover reached $130.78 billion, with Việt Nam's imports from China amounting to $92.5 billion, a 34.25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the common conception reached between the two countries' leaders, the project to construct a smart border gate between China and Việt Nam is being comprehensively promoted, which, upon completion, will enhance the "smart index" of the crossing's capacity and accelerate bilateral trade investment. Additionally, cooperation in mechanical equipment, electronic products, and other areas has also been tightened.

In the tourism sector, in the first half of 2024, the number of international visitors to Việt Nam increased by 58.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. This impressive figure includes 357,000 Chinese tourists in May alone, making China the largest source of inbound tourists to Việt Nam.

Foreign direct investment is also a significant highlight. According to statistics, in the first nine months of this year, Việt Nam attracted $17.3 billion in foreign investment, an increase of 8.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, marking the highest level in many years. China ranks first in terms of new investment projects in Việt Nam, reflecting the strong interest of Chinese businesses in the Vietnamese market. These projects have created a large number of jobs in industrial zones in provinces like Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, and Bình Dương.

Evaluating Việt Nam's diplomatic achievements, the Chinese researcher noted that in 2024, Việt Nam's diplomatic efforts have also achieved significant milestones, increasing its international influence. Notably, high-ranking leaders of China and Việt Nam have established a new historical positioning for build a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance and opens a new chapter in the development of relations between the two Parties and countries in the new era, promoting practical cooperation in various fields. In 2024, high-level leaders of both countries have maintained close exchanges through diverse and flexible forms. After taking office, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chose China as the destination for his first overseas visit, demonstrating the Vietnamese leader's emphasis on the bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, then Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Lương Cường, and many other Vietnamese state leaders, visited China. Various agencies of both countries, including Party, government, military, National Assembly agencies have engaged in visits and close exchanges, providing essential support for building the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNS