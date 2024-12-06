Communist Parties of Việt Nam, China hold 19th theoretical workshop

JIANGXI – The 19th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held on December 6 in Nanchang city, China’s Jiangxi province, with a focus on sharing experience in perfecting institutions for development.

The CPV delegation was led by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics.

The CPC delegation was led by Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The event took place against the backdrop of the robust Việt Nam – China relations following recent high-level visits, with the latest being the trip to China by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Tô Lâm. Besides, the two nations will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Thang laid stress on the workshop’s significance in strengthening mutual understanding and consolidating political trust which has been already standing at a new height between the two Parties and countries.

Describing the building and completion of harmonious institutions for rapid and sustainable development as a key and breakthrough to help Việt Nam confidently step into a new era, he shared major orientations for institutional improvements in politics, society, culture, ecological environment, and defence – security – foreign affairs. He also affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s resolve to carry out transformative changes like streamlining the political apparatus, national digital transformation, and wastefulness prevention.

Li, for his part, highlighted China's efforts to achieve its second centenary goal, promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernisation, with the building and perfection of mechanisms and institutions holding special significance.

He introduced the country’s overall objectives, implementation strategies, and achievements in institutional building and reform.

The two sides affirmed the significance of theoretical exchanges, seeing the workshop as an opportunity to share theoretical achievements and practical experiences in leadership and the implementation of the institutional development strategies to serve the development of each Party and nation.

The same day, Thắng held talks with Li during which they spotlighted the time-honoured relationship between the two Parties and States and affirmed leading priority for the Việt Nam – China relations, seeing this as a strategic choice.

They concured to effectively implement high-level agreements and promote the traditional friendship while reaching perception on measures to foster the ties between the two Parties and States towards the 75th celebration of the diplomatic ties next year.

Meeting with Yin Hong, Secretary of the Jiangxi provincial Party Committee, Thắng stressed that Việt Nam attaches much importance to the multi-faceted cooperation with China, including locality-to-locality partnership.

The two sides discussed strategies to enhance substantive and mutually beneficial collaboration between Jiangxi and potential provinces of Việt Nam. -- VNS