Zero tolerance for corruption in national transport projects: PM

HÀ NỘI – Bidding should not be used as a safe haven for corruption and negative phenomena, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a clear message while chairing the 15th meeting of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects on December 6.

The hybrid meeting, linking with 44 cities and provinces housing key national transport projects, focused on the progress of 40 critical projects, encompassing 92 sub-projects in roads, railways, and aviation. These include expressways, ring roads in Hà Nội and HCM, urban railways, and airports.

PM Chính, who is head of the committee, asked ministries, agencies and localities to ensure that these projects meet high standards of quality and progress, bring them into use as soon as possible as next year marks the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the 50th anniversary of the southern liberation and national reunification, the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh, and the 80th founding anniversary of the nation.

It is a decisive year for Việt Nam as it prepares for Party Congresses at all levels, culminating in the 14th National Party Congress. This year is pivotal for achieving the goals set for the 2021-2025 period, including the completion of 3,000km of expressways and the eradication of temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide.

To meet these goals, PM Chính called on localities to mobilise the participation of the entire political system, socio-political and mass organisations in accelerating site clearance. It is imperative that displaced residents are able to settle in new places before the Lunar New Year, he said.

Highlighting the critical role of regulation review, PM Chính described it as a top political task. He directed relevant ministries and localities to scrutinise and amend regulations to address any shortcomings in legal frameworks and investment procedures, aiming to create a seamless and efficient implementation process, ensuring that projects are not slowed down by bureaucratic hurdles.

The government leader also assigned specific tasks to relevant ministries and localities to guarantee smooth implementation of the projects. -VNS