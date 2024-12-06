State President reassures care for senior women

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State always attach importance to caring for the elderly, including senior women, considering them a critical resource for social welfare and national development, President Lương Cường told a delegation of distinguished senior women representing over 9 million elderly women nationwide at a meeting in Hà Nội on Friday (December 6).

The delegation is set to attend an upcoming national conference honouring 256 women nationwide who have excelled in promoting the movement for cultured, prosperous and happy families, a joint effort between the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE) and the Việt Nam Women’s Union (VWU).

President Cường's address was a powerful reminder of the profound contributions that Vietnamese women have made throughout history.

He highlighted their pivotal roles not only during times of struggle but also in the ongoing process of national construction and development. Their influence spans various sectors, including production, trade, scientific research, sports, culture and arts.

He praised the VAE and VWU for innovative emulation campaigns that inspire senior women to cultivate cultured and prosperous families and communities, which have gained traction and yielded fruitful outcomes nationwide.

They were urged to embrace new working methods and build practical initiatives to empower senior women, nurture their aspirations and ensure that their legacy is passed down to younger generations, especially young women, contributing to the proud traditions of Vietnamese women and the great national unity bloc in the cause of national construction and defence.

To further this mission, agencies, localities and mass organisations must continue effectively protecting the legitimate rights and interests of senior women, especially in health care and mental well-being, he said, urging social welfare solutions to improve their living conditions, such as housing, community centres, and other essential needs in remote, mountainous and disadvantaged areas.

On the occasion, the President called for the VAE and VWU’s more instrumental role in engaging the elderly and old women in particular in fine-tuning the Party's policies and guidelines and the State's laws relevant to them.

He highlighted the importance of launching a national strategy for the elderly, which should promote their involvement in entrepreneurship, job creation, digital transformation and green transition, the humanitarian programme "Bright Eyes for the Elderly”, and especially the Silver Economy Forum in which senior women are assisted in adapting to rapid population aging. — VNS