State President visits Bát Mọt Border Guard Station in Thanh Hoá Province

THANH HOÁ — State President Lương Cường visited and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of Bát Mọt Border Guard Station in the central province of Thanh Hoá on Wednesday, as part of his working trip to meet with voters following the 15th National Assembly’s 8th session.

Founded on April 30, 1959, the Bát Mọt Border Guard Station is located in Bát Mọt Commune, Thường Xuân District. It is tasked with managing a 17.49km section of the borderline, including the Khẹo - Tha Lau auxiliary border gate on National Highway 47, which connects to Sam To District in the Lao Province of Houaphanh.

President Cường praised the station for their effective advisory work with the Party Committee of the provincial Board Guard Command and local authorities, while effectively fulfilling its core mission of managing and firmly safeguarding territorial sovereignty and border security, fighting various types of crimes, and contributing to socio-economic development.

The officers and soldiers have been instrumental in supporting policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged families, with regular visits and gift delivery, he said.

The President asked them to further uphold their role as a core, specialised force in the construction, management and protection of the national borderlines, contributing to maintaining an environment of peace and stability, which is essential for the overall development of both the country and Thanh Hoá Province.

Vigilance and accurate situational awareness are regular tasks, he said, calling for timely advice to effectively handle any contingencies that may arise. A crackdown on crimes and legal violations, particularly drug-related and cross-border offences, should continue, alongside with staying prepared with rescue and relief plans for natural disasters and epidemics.

It is essential to build a robust grassroots political system, he said, urging effective defence and border diplomacy via fostering close ties with Lao border security forces to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

The Party, State and people pay special attention to building a stronger Việt Nam People's Army and border guard force in particular, he asserted.

Later, the State leader visited and presented gifts to a 102-year-old heroic Vietnamese mother and a war invalid in the district.

President Cường also offered incense at Lâm Kinh special national relic site in Lam Sơn town of Thọ Xuân District. — VNA/VNS