VNA presents photo book on Việt Nam Revolutionary Press to Party chief

HÀ NỘI – General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang presented the Vietnamese-English bilingual photo book "100 years of Vietnam Revolutionary Press (1925–2025)" to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025).

With more than 1,000 precious photos and concise articles, the book, compiled and published by the VNA Publishing House, chronicles the evolution and growth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press in tandem with the key milestones of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the nation’s broader revolutionary path.

It also shows infinite gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh – an outstanding revolutionary journalist, and generations of journalists-soldiers who have been steadfast and devoted to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

The materials are carefully selected from central and local press agencies, museums, libraries, archives, and reporters and journalists of many generations.

In the Party General Secretary's message printed at the beginning of the book, General Secretary Lam sent congratulations to all revolutionary journalists of Vietnam. He affirmed that over the past century, the contingent of Vietnamese revolutionary journalists has continuously grown to make important contributions to the cause of national liberation, reunification, and socialism building.

The press has always accompanied the Party, the State and the people, served as the voice of conscience, and also acted as a sharp weapon in fighting against the bad, protecting the right, and arousing and spreading the spirit of solidarity, the aspiration for development, and the will to rise of the nation.

The Party chief also appreciated the coordination between the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and the VNA in jointly compiling and publishing the photo book.

Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, wrote the foreword for the book. He expressed his belief that with its glorious tradition and spirit of continuous innovation and creativity, the Vietnam Revolutionary Press will continue to write golden pages of history, joining the country in entering a new era.

On the same day, a ceremony to launch the photo book was held at the VNA headquarters, with the presence of Lê Quốc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhân dân (People) Newspaper, and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation. VNS