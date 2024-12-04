NA leader’s visit to deepen mutual trust between Vietnamese, Japanese legislators

TOKYO — The ongoing official visit to Japan by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn will help intensify mutual trust and understanding between legislators of the two countries, said member of the Japanese House of Representatives Soramoto Seiki.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the visit from December 3 to 7, Soramoto said Japan has high expectations for this trip. Aside from promoting people-to-people exchanges, Japanese legislators hope that the NA leader of Việt Nam and the Japanese side will have in-depth discussions about industrial and scientific - technical cooperation.

That will contribute to the building of prosperous nations in both Japan and Việt Nam, and also serve as an impetus for their comprehensive strategic partnership to go further in the time to come, he went on.

In a near future, he added, many industries of Vietnam will develop fast and strongly. The visit by Chairman Mẫn takes place at a right point of time to anticipate this wave, and it will considerably help with the realisation of many common goals of the countries.

Soramoto said while bilateral people-to-people exchanges are now in their prime, the two parliaments have also been relentlessly strengthening the close bonds between their legislators. This has contributed to the unceasing development of all-round relations between the two countries, peaking with the establishment of the “comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world” in late 2023.

He highlighted the two parliaments’ institutional and policy contributions to bilateral ties. However, the Japanese side will not stop there but work in multiple aspects to continue enhancing the relations in the coming time.

The two sides will keep coordinating towards substantive and effective partnerships in all areas, from economy to social security, he said, adding that legislators will join hands to help the countries’ relations continue flourishing.

Mentioning economic and investment links, Soramoto noted that the signing of the Japan - Việt Nam Economic Partnership Agreement (JVEPA) in 2009 has elevated economic ties to a new height. Japan has been assisting Việt Nam in such areas as developing infrastructure and providing official development assistance (ODA).

In the current context, he suggested that to step up cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges, the countries should boost training human resources. That the two countries have sent experts and high-quality personnel to learn from and work with each other is becoming extremely important. When the exchange of human resources turns more frequently, they should consider the signing of an agreement on bilateral social security cooperation, and even greater visions for their cooperation to match the “strategic” status.

In their policy and law making roadmaps, the two parliaments should devise measures for creating legal foundations necessary for realising those targets in the future, he opined.

Soramoto shared that he also has his own plans to foster Japan’s cooperation with Việt Nam, and that he will continue exerting efforts, firstly to help reinforce ties between the two legislative bodies and then intensify connections between relevant agencies of the two sides so as to achieve the common goals. — VNA/VNS