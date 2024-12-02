NA Chairman’s upcoming Japan visit to further deepen ties: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI – The upcoming Japan visit by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn from December 3-7 will further deepen Việt Nam-Japan ties within their new cooperation framework, particularly between their legislatures, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo, Ambassador Hiệu noted that the visit, the first by a top Vietnamese legislator since 2012, is also expected to drive economic, trade, investment and labour ties forward.

NA Chairman Mẫn's itinerary includes meetings with the Japanese Emperor, the President of the House of Councillors, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, leaders of major political parties, and executives of key economic organisations in Japan. Additionally, he will engage with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan and visit Nagasaki prefecture.

The visit coincides with the first anniversary of the elevation of Việt Nam-Japan ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World". Bilateral ties keep growing across various sectors, marked by high political trust and frequent high-level exchanges. As Việt Nam enters a new era - the era of the nation's rise, the support of international friends, especially Japan, plays a crucial role, Hiếu said.

According to him, the Vietnamese and Japanese economies are highly complementary. With a population of over 100 million, a dynamic and fast-growing economy, a young and skilled workforce, and a stable economic and political environment, Việt Nam offers favourable business conditions highly valued by Japanese investors. This also makes Việt Nam a long-term partner of Japan.

In addition, the Vietnamese and Japanese people share cultural similarities, customs and long-standing exchanges. This deep-rooted relationship has been nurtured over generations, evolving into a close and friendly bond that exists today.

The diplomat revealed that the Vietnamese NA and the National Diet of Japan will strengthen mechanisms for sharing lawmaking experiences, particularly in building institutional frameworks that support socio-economic development.

With its extensive experience in lawmaking and training of legal experts, Japan can offer invaluable support to Việt Nam in improving its legislative capacity, he said, adding that both sides will continue close and effective collaboration at multilateral parliamentary forums, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), among others.

To further solidify bilateral ties, he proposed strengthening political trust via facilitating high-level visits and exchanges, leveraging the complementary strengths of both economies, increasing economic connectivity, and maintaining Japan as Việt Nam’s leading partner in ODA, investment, trade and labour.

He also called for intensified coordination in such emerging areas such as digital transformation, digital economy, digital society and green transition. – VNS