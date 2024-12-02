Leaders congratulate Laos on 49th National Day

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday extended congratulations to Lao leaders on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2024).

The congratulations were sent to General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane.

In the congratulatory message, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam strongly support Laos' reform process and firmly believe that by inheriting the glorious tradition of the nation and promoting achievements, under the leadership of the LPRP, headed General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will obtain new and greater achievements in the reform process, and realise the goals set in the Resolution of the LPRP's 11th Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021- 2025, thus successfully building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous country towards socialism.

"We are pleased to see that, along with the achievements made by the two Parties, States, and peoples in recent times, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos founded by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, and Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and cultivated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, have been continuously consolidated and developed, contributing to renewal, construction, defence in each country.

"We will do our best together with the Party, State and people of Laos to preserve, protect and foster the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos, for the benefit of the people of each country as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world."

On this occasion, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung sent greetings to acting head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Bounlua Phandanouvong and Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn cabled a message of congratulations to Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane. – VNS