Việt Nam and Laos national news agencies strengthen cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by General Director Vũ Việt Trang, held talks with a delegation from Lao News Agency (KPL), headed by General Director Vannasin Simmavong on Wednesday at the headquarters of KPL in Vientiane.

During the discussions, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang congratulated KPL on successfully fulfilling its mission of providing news coverage for Laos' 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship Year, contributing to enhancing the country’s image and role within the region.

On behalf of Laos, KPL General Director Vannasin Simmavong commended the efforts of VNA’s resident correspondents in Vientiane for their dedication to political reporting and for serving as a bridge to strengthen the Laos-Việt Nam relationship.

He also appreciated their close collaboration and consistent support for KPL colleagues.

Both agencies agreed to intensify professional collaboration, particularly in information sharing, to expand coverage across key areas such as politics, diplomacy, economy, culture and society. This exchange aims to further enhance the special friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

KPL committed to supporting VNA in distributing its Vietnamese-language magazine Vietnam Pictorial to a broader Lao audience. It also pledged continued promotion of VNA’s online platforms, such as Vietnam Pictorial and VietnamPlus, on KPL’s digital channels.

Additionally, KPL will continue to assist VNA’s Vientiane bureau with operational activities and provide guidance on press procedures in Laos.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic’s National Day (December 2, 1975 – December 2, 2025), both agencies agreed to jointly develop a comprehensive communication plan. This includes organising photo exhibitions in Laos and publishing detailed reports on Laos’ achievements and the enduring Laos-Việt Nam relationship.

VNA’s Vientiane bureau was tasked with collaborating with KPL counterparts to develop and implement a detailed action plan.

The two sides agreed to coordinate communication activities for several significant milestones, including the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2025), the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Việt Nam and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

Both agencies also agreed to consider producing a special news series on their unique relationship to mark the 80th anniversary of VNA’s Traditional Day (September 15, 1945 – September 15, 2025).

In the field of technical operations, both parties committed to enhancing the exchange of governance and operational models for media organisations in the digital age. They agreed to hold online discussions on professional and technical topics and explore the possibility of VNA sending personnel to assist in inspecting KPL’s technical systems.

The two sides pledged to maintain close collaboration and mutual support in multilateral journalism forums such as the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). They also agreed to encourage relevant ministries and agencies in both countries to incorporate suitable cooperative activities into the bilateral programmes of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee.

At the conclusion of the talks, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang presented KPL with technical equipment and computers to support news production and enhance image quality. The two general directors also signed a cooperation memorandum for the upcoming period. — VNS