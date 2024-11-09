Việt Nam attends int'l forum on socialism in Laos

VIENTIANE — A delegation from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) took part in an international forum on socialism entitled “Marxism in the 21st century” in Vientiane on Friday.

Hosted by the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences (LASES), the event also drew representatives from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), and Lao and world experts and scholars.

The forum included three sessions featuring 22 presentations, where scientists and representatives exchanged insights and experience in scientific research. It also clarified the profound values of Marxism, as well as the creative application of Marxism to the practical construction of modern societies within the specific development contexts and conditions of each country.

At the same time, scholars also discussed not only the successes but also challenges faced by Laos, China, and Việt Nam, both in theory and practice, as well as offering solutions to further revitalise Marxism in the 21st century.

In his speech at the forum, VASS Vice President Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tạ Minh Tuấn said that Marxism, with its profound theoretical foundation, has created a plentiful reality. Social models built on Marxist principles, he explained, are highly adaptable and capable of meeting the stringent requirements of reality. Tuấn emphasised that socialism is not only a path to material prosperity but also aims to establish a harmonious and sustainable society where people cooperate with each other, live together in harmony, and are environmentally friendly.

He shared that the research and discussions in the three sessions offered fresh, practical perspectives on the development of Marxism and socialism today, as well as on current conditions in Laos, China, and Việt Nam.

The development of socialism in the new era requires the three nations to continuously innovate and integrate Marxist theory with practical solutions tailored to each historical period and specific condition of each country, he noted. — VNA/VNS