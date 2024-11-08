State President holds online talks with top Lao leader

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường, and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith held online talks on November 8 to discuss the current situation of the two countries and the bilateral relationship.

Thongloun extended his congratulations to Cường on his election as the State President, showing the Vietnamese Party, State and people's trust and high appreciation for his contributions to the cause of national construction and protection.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Cường and other senior leaders, Việt Nam would continue to develop and transform into an industrial nation with high-income.

The Lao leader also thanked Việt Nam for its steadfast support to Laos, particularly as Laos assumed the roles of ASEAN Chair and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chair in 2024.

He promised to closely work with Cường to realise the high-level agreements reached by the two nations, contributing to their close-knit relationship.

For his part, Cường expressed gratitude to Thongloun for being the first foreign leader to send a letter of congratulations to him and hold online talks following his election.

President Cường affirmed that, in his new role, he would continue to closely work with the Lao leader and other high-ranking Lao leaders to further nurture the great relations, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Both leaders expressed their determination to join hands in effectively realising the resolutions of their respective Parties and well preparing for the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

They pledged to continue directing relevant agencies of both sides to effectively deploy the outcomes of the recent meeting between the two Politburos and high-level agreements, actively prepare for the upcoming 47th session of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, and tackle challenges in key projects to ensure more sustainable and effective bilateral economic collaboration.

The two leaders agreed to raise public awareness about the historic tradition of the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, share timely information, and support each other at global and regional forums.

The Lao leader reiterated his invitation to Cường and his spouse to make a state visit to Laos at a convenient time.

Cường gladly accepted the invitation and suggested the two sides arrange the visit through the diplomatic channel. — VNS