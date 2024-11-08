Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM visits President Hồ Chí Minh-related relic site in China’s Chongqing City

November 08, 2024 - 18:43
At the Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall, there is a room where the late Vietnamese leader, under alias Hồ Quang, lived and conducted revolutionary activities around 1939-1940.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits a room where the late Vietnamese leader, under alias Hồ Quang, lived and conducted revolutionary activities around 1939-1940. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

CHONGQING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited the Hongyan historical relic site, where President Hồ Chí Minh did revolutionary activities, in Chongqing City on November 8, as part of his trip to China to attend the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit and have working activities in the neighbouring country.

Chính and his delegation were introduced by local guides to locations closely associated with the activities of prominent revolutionary figures like China’s President Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai, and President Hồ Chí Minh.

At the Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall, there is a room where the late Vietnamese leader, under alias Hồ Quang, lived and conducted revolutionary activities around 1939-1940.

Writing in a book at the historical site, Chính expressed sincere gratitude to local authorities and people for preserving and maintaining the room and furniture inside it.

He emphasised that this valuable historical site is a vivid testament to the strong, enduring friendship between the two parties and peoples of Việt Nam and China during the years of struggles for national independence.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his confidence that the site will continue contributing to educating future generations about revolutionary traditions and strengthening the social foundation for the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and the Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future which carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM urges stronger Việt Nam - China cultural, tourism links

The programme introducing Việt Nam's culture and tourism in Chongqing City held on Friday was among a series of activities organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the threshold of the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange 2025.
Politics & Law

Lawmakers to debate draft Data Law on Nov. 8

The legislators underlined the significance of building the law to ensure the full coverage of all issues and tasks defined by the Government in digital transformation, enhancing the effective use of information within databases to support public administration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom