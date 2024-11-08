PM visits President Hồ Chí Minh-related relic site in China’s Chongqing City

CHONGQING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited the Hongyan historical relic site, where President Hồ Chí Minh did revolutionary activities, in Chongqing City on November 8, as part of his trip to China to attend the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit and have working activities in the neighbouring country.

Chính and his delegation were introduced by local guides to locations closely associated with the activities of prominent revolutionary figures like China’s President Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai, and President Hồ Chí Minh.

At the Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall, there is a room where the late Vietnamese leader, under alias Hồ Quang, lived and conducted revolutionary activities around 1939-1940.

Writing in a book at the historical site, Chính expressed sincere gratitude to local authorities and people for preserving and maintaining the room and furniture inside it.

He emphasised that this valuable historical site is a vivid testament to the strong, enduring friendship between the two parties and peoples of Việt Nam and China during the years of struggles for national independence.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his confidence that the site will continue contributing to educating future generations about revolutionary traditions and strengthening the social foundation for the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and the Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future which carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS