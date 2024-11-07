Vietnamese President lauds outgoing Cuban Ambassador’s dedication to bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has lauded outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen for his significant role in bolstering the time-honoured friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday, Cường underscored Việt Nam's enduring gratitude for Cuba’s heartfelt solidarity and invaluable support throughout its past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as ongoing development.

The special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, Fidel Castro and generations of the two countries' leaders, is a priceless asset of both nations that needs to be maintained and passed down to future generations, he noted,

Expressing sympathy for Cuba on the hardships it is facing, the President stated that Việt Nam will exert all-out efforts within its capabilities to assist the Caribbean nation. It stands ready to share experience in the fields of Cuba’s needs, including food production, renewable energy, and consumer goods.

He also stressed both sides’ commitment to translating the outcomes of Party General Secretary and then State President Tô Lâm’s state visit to Cuba from September 26-27 into actions, saying the trip set an important milestone in bilateral ties as it helped intensify political relations and mutual trust while opening up a new direction for economic, trade, and investment links.

He expressed firm confidence that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, headed by First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the fraternal Cuban people will continue to firmly safeguard their revolution achievements and forge ahead on the path to socialism.

In a reaffirmation of solidarity, the host reiterated Việt Nam's consistent stance on urging the US to lift its embargo against Cuba and remove the country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The leader believed that the ambassador will continue to serve as a bridge between the two nations, actively contributing to their special ties, irrespective of his future role.

Guillen, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, ministries and agencies for their unwavering support during his tenure.

He said the two countries' relations have been unceasingly solidified, adding Việt Nam's solidarity, friendship, and assistance are always deep in the hearts of each Cuban people.

The diplomat also expressed optimism that the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year will witness even more meaningful activities to further deepen their special fraternal relationship. — VNA/VNS