Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders congratulate Donald Trump on election victory

November 07, 2024 - 14:08
Vietnamese senior leaders in congratulations to the new US President affirmed that Việt Nam considers the United States a partner of great strategic importance
Donald Trump is accompanied by family members as he addresses supporters at his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6. — Getty Images/VNA

HÀ NỘI — Following the election of Donald John Trump as President of the United States, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính have all sent their congratulatory messages.

Vietnamese senior leaders affirmed that Việt Nam considers the US a partner of great strategic importance and expressed confidence that, with the solid foundation built by generations of leaders of the two countries over nearly three decades, along with the strong support from President Trump in both his first and new terms, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US will continue to grow intensively, extensively, effectively, and sustainably, for the benefit and aspirations of the people of both countries, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On the same day, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also sent a congratulatory message to Vice President-elect James David Vance.

US President Trump during his first term visited Việt Nam twice, one for attending the APEC Summit and subsequently a State visit in 2017, and another for the historic DPRK-US Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hà Nội in early 2019.— VNS

Vietnam US diplomatic relations

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam proactively raises initiatives within CLMV

Việt Nam actively proposes and implements new ideas and provides development support for member countries, including the CLMV Scholarship Fund which provides 20 scholarships each year to students from CLMV countries to foster high-quality human resources training for the sub-region.
Politics & Law

Prime Ministers of Việt Nam, Laos meet in Kunming

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Việt Nam (CLMV) Cooperation Summit.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom