Vietnamese leaders congratulate Donald Trump on election victory

HÀ NỘI — Following the election of Donald John Trump as President of the United States, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính have all sent their congratulatory messages.

Vietnamese senior leaders affirmed that Việt Nam considers the US a partner of great strategic importance and expressed confidence that, with the solid foundation built by generations of leaders of the two countries over nearly three decades, along with the strong support from President Trump in both his first and new terms, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US will continue to grow intensively, extensively, effectively, and sustainably, for the benefit and aspirations of the people of both countries, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On the same day, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also sent a congratulatory message to Vice President-elect James David Vance.

US President Trump during his first term visited Việt Nam twice, one for attending the APEC Summit and subsequently a State visit in 2017, and another for the historic DPRK-US Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hà Nội in early 2019.— VNS