Việt Nam backs UNGA reforms towards efficiency, transparency: Diplomat

NEW YORK — Việt Nam supports the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of this organisation’s operations, Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), said on Wednesday.

Addressing the UNGA’s debate on this issue in New York, Nguyên stressed that reforming its operations is crucial in improving the UN’s overall effectiveness and strengthening its ability to respond to growing global challenges.

The reform must align with the UN Charter, international law, and efforts to promote multilateralism, solidarity, and international cooperation, while avoiding politicisation and confrontation, he noted.

The Vietnamese representative affirmed backing for strengthening the role of the UNGA in maintaining international peace and security and enhancing its relationship with other key UN bodies, including the UN Security Council.

Việt Nam supports the General Assembly’s reform that upholds principles of transparency and inclusiveness, particularly in the selection and appointment of the UN Secretary-General, co-chairs, and coordinators of General Assembly processes, with gender and geographical balance taken into account, said Nguyên.

Việt Nam is committed to making active contributions to the activities of the Special Working Group on the UN General Assembly reform during the 79th session, added the diplomat.

At the meeting, representatives from participating countries emphasised the UNGA’s central role in policy-making and advancing major agendas as the UN’s most representative body. They also shared perspectives on ways to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its operations, as the UN is approaching its 80th anniversary. — VNS