Việt Nam raises suggestions at UNGA’s environmental, climate debate

NEW YORK — Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the United Nations, on October 16 (US time) recommended several issues that the organisation and its member states should prioritise and promote in the coming time, at a meeting hosted by the Economic and Financial Committee of the UN General Assembly (UNGA)’s 77th Session.

Addressing the debate on climate change, environment, and biodiversity, the diplomat stressed that with over 80 per cent of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) behind schedule, countries must strive to fully implement commitments made at the SDG Summit 2023 and the Summit of the Future in 2024 to bring the implementation of the 2030 Agenda back on track.

Nguyen emphasised the significance of strengthening the climate actions at global, regional, and national levels, and urged development partners to increase their financial support for developing countries, thus enabling them to fulfill their related commitments.

He also called for initiatives to improve the efficiency of the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, linked to corresponding national strategies and programmes; and greater efforts to protect the environment, address pollution, and promote the completion of an international agreement on preventing plastic waste in 2024.

Nguyen reiterated the proposal by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the Summit of the Future, which called for the establishment of a global forum where regional organisations, including ASEAN, can share experiences and promote cooperation on green technology.

Vietnam will continue to prioritise fulfilling its climate commitments, including the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and actively participating in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on addressing plastic waste, he affirmed.

During the meeting, participants also urged the international community to strengthen partnerships and support developing countries in responding to climate and environmental challenges as they work towards realising SDGs. — VNS