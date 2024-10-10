Việt Nam calls for enhanced partnership for sustainable development

NEW YORK – Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has underscored the significance of stepping partnership in providing finance for development and technology transfer with a view to concretising the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

At a meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee on October 7-9, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted that although Việt Nam ranks 55th among 166 countries regarding the SDG index, there is a huge workload that needs to be done to restructure the economy and mitigate the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

The country stands ready to cooperate with related partners for a sustainable future with no one left behind, he stressed.

He expressed his concern that approximately 80% of the SDGs are at risks of not being achieved on schedule due to political tensions, humanitarian crises, climate challenges, and increasing inequality, while putting forth key areas of actions to attain sustainable development.

According to Giang, it is necessary to reform the international financial structure, including international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to ensure developing countries’ engagement in global economic governance. Nations should continue enhancing their economies’ sustainability through effective policies and support of international partners to assure finance for development and capitalise on science, technology, innovation and AI.

He highlighted the need to promote climate actions by fulfilling commitments and enhancing climate financing as well as promoting energy transition – the essential way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build a more sustainable future.

Việt Nam welcomes assistance from the UN and international partners to carry out the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and calls for further support for developing countries, he stated.

Giang went on to say that focus must be placed on alleviating poverty and ensuring food security for all through enhancing sustainable agriculture, diversifying crops, ensuring food supply chains, as well as increasing investment for education and job generation.

He also expressed his solidary with less developed nations, landlocked developing countries, and small island states; and called for the enhanced implementation of the action programme for them.

At the event, countries share their views on the intertwined challenges while carrying out the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as called for joint efforts to handle difficulties in economy, finance, climate and poverty reduction. VNS